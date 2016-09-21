Baker-led Lady Blue Devils fend off Warriors

Senior Cori Baker led the Lady Blue Devils (5-3 overall) with 15 kills, eight digs and six aces in the match.

The opening game was tied six times and had four lead changes before the Lady Devils pulled away from a 21-21 deadlock. Baker, Hope Spivey, Abby Sallee and Alexis Flanary each registered a kill to secure the win, and Baker totaled five kills in the frame.

She also came up big in Game 2, getting six aces and reeling off 10 consecutive service points.

“Our season is going good,” Baker said. “Sometimes we start slow but pick it up pretty quick. We’re growing as a team every game.”

Gate City iced the victory by closing the third game on a 6-2 run. Once again, Baker led the way, getting three kills. Spivey hammered down two, including the match-clincher.

“I would have liked to see more excitement and fan participation in the match,” said Gate City coach Amy Reed. “Those are the things that get the team going.

“To come off a road trip last night to Johnson City and come in here and get it done in three was good,” Reed added. “We are improving as a team every match. We came out swinging and they were aggressive with their blocks.”

Sallee, a setter, dished out 37 assists.

“Our team is developing good chemistry. You can see it getting better every game,” she said.

Sydney Fields and Spivey finished with seven kills apiece.

Sophie Mullins had 10 kills, Jessica Hibbitts had five and Caitlynn Maggard handed out 22 assists for Central (6-7, 1-2).