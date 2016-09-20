King ranked a “Best Regional University in the South” by U.S. News

“King is pleased to be included in the recent U.S. News Best Colleges report,” said Dr. Matt Roberts, vice president for Academic Affairs at King University. “This acknowledgement is a tribute to King’s long-held tradition of academic excellence.”

King University supports a student body of more than 2,800 students across four campuses and 10 additional instructional locations throughout Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and online. King’s innovative degree programs are designed to open the availability of an undergraduate or graduate degree to both traditional students and adult learners.

“The King University educational experience is uniquely designed to help prepare students to make meaningful and significant contributions to their communities through their chosen vocation,” Roberts says.

Other recent accolades include King’s recognition for the past 13 years as a “Best College in the Southeast” by the Princeton Review, and as a “Military Friendly School” for the past seven years by G.I. Jobs.

The U.S. News & World Report’s Best College Rankings can be found at http://premium.usnews.com/best-colleges/rankings#regional-universities.