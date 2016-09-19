King named a “Best in the Southeast” College by Princeton Review

The Princeton Review (TPR) editors make selections based on data the company collects from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, as well as its staff visits to schools over the years, and the perspectives of college counselors and advisors whose opinions the company solicits. Careful consideration is given to what students enrolled at the schools report to The Princeton Review. Only schools that permit TPR independently to survey their students are eligible to be considered for the regional 'best' lists, and only schools at which are seen to have a strong level of satisfaction among their enrolled students – whom TPR considers their customers – make it to our final slate of regional 'best' college selections.

“We count The Princeton Review’s accolade an esteemed tribute to the quality education King provides,” said Dr. Matt Roberts, vice president for Academic Affairs at King University. “Our inclusion is an affirmation of King’s overall mission of transformation in Christ and academic excellence, as well as tribute for the individual attention we provide each student.”

The Princeton Review survey asks students to rate their colleges on several issues –from the accessibility of their professors to the quality of their science lab facilities — and answer questions about themselves, their fellow students, and their campus life. Comments from surveyed students are quoted in the school profiles on The Princeton Review site. The profiles also have a "Survey Says" list that reveals topics about which students surveyed at the school were in highest agreement. The 139 colleges that The Princeton Review chose for its "Best in the Southeast" 2017 list are located in twelve states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. The Princeton Review also designated 228 colleges in the Northeast, 156 in the Midwest, and 126 in the West as best in their locales on the company’s "2017 Best Colleges: Region by Region" lists. Collectively, the 649 colleges on The Princeton Review's "regional best" lists constitute approximately 25% of the nation's 2,500 four-year colleges.

The Princeton Review is an education services company known for its tutoring, test-prep courses, books, and other student resources. The company is not affiliated with Princeton University.