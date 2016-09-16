King collecting “Coats for Kids”

“Coats for Kids has been a great tradition at King University for 16 years,” said Julie McReynolds, assistant dean for student engagement at King. “Each year the community support for this event grows, and we are excited to offer this event again to the community of Bristol and the surrounding areas!”

Donated children’s coats may be dropped off at King University at either the Administration Building or Maclellan Hall on the main campus in Bristol, Tenn. Coats may also be dropped off at any Bristol, Tenn., or Bristol, Va., elementary school, the YWCA or Lowe’s and Craig’s Cleaners, both located on the Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tenn. Coat donation bins will be in place the week of Sept. 12.

Monetary donations designated for “Coats for Kids” are accepted at King University’s Administration Building located on the main campus.

“We were able to provide coats for more than 250 area children last year. Our hope is that every child in our region who needs a coat has one,” says McReynolds. “We are grateful so many community members and organizations are supporting our students’ service project. Together, we are ensuring children in our community have the coats, scarves, and gloves they need to stay warm this winter.”

King University student volunteers will greet families and help youth select winter coats in Kline Gym Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The Education Department’s student organization, STEA-KE (Student Tennessee Education Association – King University), will provide carnival games and face painting. Several area agencies and organizations will provide information about their programs and services while offering entertainment for the children. The event is co-sponsored by Communities in Schools of Southwest Virginia.

Coats may be dropped off at one of the designated locations in Bristol Tenn./Va. by Oct. 14. Contact Julie McReynolds at (423) 652-6310 or jamcreynolds@king.edu for additional information on the Coats for Kids project.