Carson-Newman to roll out orange and blue carpet for high school, transfer students

Billed as a preview day that guests "will find nowhere else," the day offers a glimpse at the University and campus life. Featured events include guided group tours of campus, the opportunity to meet faculty and staff from academic and student service departments. Students and families also receive information from Admissions and Financial Aid counselors as a complimentary meal in Stokely Memorial Cafeteria and tickets to an Eagles football game.

Register online at: cn.edu/showcasesaturday.

For more information call (865) 471-3223.

Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. The University has over 2,600 students and offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees. The institution's website is cn.edu.