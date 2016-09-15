Literacy conference set at WSCC Sept. 29; teachers, administrators invited

Author and educator Harvey “Smokey” Daniels has already been announced as keynote speaker. Michael Shoulders and Lior Klirs are among the nationally known authors and educators added to the event, to be held at the school’s main Morristown campus.

Shoulders retired from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System in 2005. He started writing after attending the Governor’s Academy for Teachers of Writing in 1995. He frequently speaks to students and to literacy groups.

He received the Eureka Silver Medal and was a USA Best Book Award finalist for his “T is for Titanic: A Titanic Alphabet.” He received the NAPPA Gold Medal for “Say Daddy!” and his “D is for Drum: A Native American Alphabet” was recognized as the Social Studies Book of the Year in 2008.

Shoulders will lead workshops titled “America’s Titanic – Writing and Researching Tennessee” and “Male Call – Bringing Boys to Books.”

Klirs is senior manager of learning design for Great Minds, a nonprofit organization committed to bringing a content-rich education to all students in kindergarten through the 12th grade. He advises the curriculum writing team on areas such as assessment, standards and vocabulary words. Prior to joining Great Minds, Klirs was the coordinator of English language arts for the Tennessee Department of Education. He also taught high school English.

Klirs will be delivering workshops entitled “Designing Writing Instruction that Builds Student Understanding” and “Keys to the Kingdom: Teaching Vocabulary to Unlock Reading Comprehension.”

The registration fee includes a yogurt bar, lunch and admission to a vendor/book signing event. For more information, or to register, contact Tammy Wells at Tammy.Wells@ws.edu or (423) 585-6899.