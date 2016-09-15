logo
Walters State Community College

Comptroller has one audit finding for Walters State

Rick Wagner • Updated Today at 2:35 PM
MORRISTOWN — The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury audit has one audit finding for Walters State Community College for the 2013-14 and 2014-15 fiscal year. The recently released audit indicated WSCC did not provide adequate internal controls in two specific areas “of college policies and/or industry-accepted best practices. Inconsistent implementation of internal controls increases the risk of fraud and error.”

However, details were confidential under Tennessee Code Annotated 10-7-504(i), the same section cited for confidentiality of one of two findings at Northeast State Community College in an audit released recently.

For WSCC, the office recommended management should remedy the situation “by the prompt development and consistent implementation of internal controls,” including assigning staff to be responsible for ongoing monitoring of the risks and mitigating control; and take action if deficiencies occur.” The responce was: “We concur. Management will take steps to implement effective controls to ensure compliance with requirements and will assign responsibility for ongoing monitoring of the risk and controls over the specified areas.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

