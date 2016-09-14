Roe, Lundberg, Crawford to speak at King on Constitution Day Sept. 16

Constitution Day commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution by 39 men Sept. 17, 1787, recognizing all who, are born in the U.S. or by naturalization, have become citizens.

“The Constitution informs the principles which ground our society, and both are grounded in a long history of wise political ideas in western civilization,” said Scott Robinson, Ph.D. and assistant professor of political science at King. “We perhaps have the great country we have because of the constitution. Having brought us together as a nation, it is important to celebrate the Constitution of the United States.”

The Constitution of the United States is the oldest and shortest written constitution of any major government in the world. The most recognizable portion of the Constitution is the beginning, which states, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”