Ottinger raced his way to consecutive national NASCAR titles

Certainly the Newport native is remembered as one of the top NASCAR Late Model Sportsman drivers of all time and almost unbeatable for a time at area tracks like Kingsport Speedway.

With Ken Bear Hunley as his crew chief and driving out of Hunleys Church Hill shop, Ottinger won back-to- back NASCAR Late Model Sportsman national champion- ships in 1975 and 1976.

But when old-timers and race historians talk about the Volunteer 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in 1973, the only thing remembered is how another East Tennessee native and local favorite, John A. Utsman, drove in relief for Benny Parsons and helped Parsons win the race.

Forgotten in that story is the fact that Ottinger, in only his second career start in NASCARs elite series, driving for an independent race team in its first-ever race, finished second in that race behind Parsons/Utsman.

We had the best car that day. We just pitted two or three extra times, and thats how they beat us, Ottinger said. We outran them on the racetrack all day.

But Ottinger had a little help that day as well, with he and Kingsport racer Gene Glover taking turns in the cockpit.

It was so hot that day, it was miserable, Ottinger said. The cars were real fast back then, but they were heavy and didnt have any power steering, power brakes or head restraints. I think everybody who finished the race had to have a relief driver, and Gene and I changed drivers about three times.

I know Richard Petty blew up (his motor), and he ended up driving Cecil Gordons car, and they finished third.

But there were plenty of opportunities to come for Ottinger to take the spotlight.

Ottinger was one of the most successful NASCAR stock car drivers in the history of the sport to come out of East Tennessee. He started his racing career in 1958 racing at his hometown track, the old Tennessee-Carolina Speedway in Newport, as well as a track in nearby Oak Ridge. He started in a division similar to what would be called Street Stock today, and won his first ever race in Oak Ridge.

The NASCAR tours visited nearly every little hometown small track in the 1960s, and early in his career Ottinger limited his NASCAR competition to the occasions when it came close by focusing his efforts on local short track championships.

His first career Cup start was seven years prior to that fateful Bristol race, in 1966 at Smoky Mountain Raceway in Maryville, although he only lasted 35 laps in that race before retiring with mechanical problems.

NASCAR would run at Maryville, so I raced there, and then it went to Kingsport and Lonesome Pine, so I raced there and won the track championship at all those tracks and the state championship, Ottinger said. Then I started going to Nashville and Hickory and had some success. In 1973 I couldnt afford to run the whole (NASCAR Sportsman) season but still finished third in the national championship.

He ran his own Sportsman car until 1974. The people who built Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn sponsored Ottinger that year, bought all of his race cars and equipment, and by his account gave me my first chance really to win the championship.

NASCAR didnt keep good records with its old Sportsman series. That series eventually morphed into the Busch series in 1982, and good records have been kept since then.

Ottinger has no idea how many NASCAR Sportsman races he won in his career.

Right off I couldnt say, he said. A lot.

Ottinger can, however, honestly say he was offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in auto racing on two separate occasions. In 1975 he was offered the No. 88 DiGard Cup ride sponsored by Gatorade that Darrell Waltrip eventually accepted and drove to 26 Cup wins in six seasons.

Thats comparable to a Nationwide Series or Truck Series driver today being offered a full-time Cup ride by Rick Hendrick or Jack Roush.

Then in 1979 shortly after David Pearson left the Wood Brothers team, Ottinger was offered that ride and turned it down. Neil Bonnett ended up with that deal and won nine Cup races in four seasons.

When I was running for the championships I was making as much money as they were, and in fact probably making more than most, Ottinger said. The guy I was racing for had a lot of money and gave me all the money I wanted, paid all the expenses, and we didnt even have a contract. We just had a gentlemans agreement, and he said hed stay with me if I stayed with him.

They offered me the ride and I wouldnt take it, but if I had it to do over again, knowing what I know today, I probably would have taken one of those rides. At the time I didnt think it was a big deal.

Having won two consecutive national championships, Ottinger was well on his way to a third in 1977 when he abruptly gave up full-time racing for a while. He had such a big lead in the Sportsman standings when he quit he kept the points lead for six more races.

We were running so many races it was about to kill me, Ottinger said. It was hurting my health. We ran 70-80 races per year, and I still worked a full-time job at Van de Camp in Newport, even when I won the championships.

After that he went home and raced sporadically until 1984 when at the age of 45 he accepted a full-time ride in the Busch Series. That season began a streak of seven consecutive years finishing in the top 10 in the Busch championship point standings.

He also won three Busch races, the last of which came in 1990 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Once again, however, Ottingers great day at Bristol was overshadowed by another monumental event.

The name L.D. Ottinger doesnt come to mind when most people think of the Budweiser 250 at BMS in 1990. That was the day of Michael Waltrips terrifying, horrendous crash in which his race car literally disintegrated.

Anyone who witnessed that wreck or saw the aftermath thought Waltrip most assuredly had been severely injured, if not killed.

I was leading the race, racing with Dale Earnhardt real hard, and all of a sudden the guy who was spotting for me came over the radio and started hollering stop, stop, Ottinger said. I got slowed down and came around, and it was so bad I had to go down pit road. I figured he was killed.

Ottinger added, During the red flag Dale Earnhardt and I were sitting on pit wall, and Dale was trying to get me to go to the infield care center to see how bad Michael was hurt, and I wouldnt go. I didnt want to go because I figured he was hurt bad or killed and I didnt want to see him because I was leading the race and I didnt need that on my mind once we got started back racing. Dale and I argued for a while, and he finally went, and came back and told me Michael wasnt hurt. I said, I dont believe that. Dale said it just knocked him out and hes going to be all right.

Ottinger went on to win that race, beating many of the most recognizable names in NASCAR including Dale Jarrett, Mark Martin, Dale Earnhardt, Kyle Petty, Bobby Labonte, Joe Nemechek, Jeff Burton, Kenny Wallace and others.

Ottinger competed in one race in 1991 before retiring from NASCAR for good at the age of 52. He still raced around the local tracks in his retirement, and even kept his job at the Van de Camp plant in Newport until it closed down six years ago.

Today at 69, Ottinger operates a street rod restoration business in Newport with a partner. He wont be at Bristol for the races this weekend. Hell be at Myrtle Beach, S.C., showing off a couple of hot rods.