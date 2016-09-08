Find Your Dream Job! Times-News Job Fair offers Job Seekers Opportunity to Learn, Talk Face-to-Face

Over twenty area employers, including Mountain States Health Alliance, Teleperformance, ACT Call Center, Brock Services, and Food City, will be on hand with information and openings in a variety of fields.

“The great thing about this event is that there is no pressure on the job seeker. This is the perfect way to have a conversation with a company you might be interested in, ask questions, and get an idea about what it might be like to work for that company,” said Richard Clark, Times-News Vice President of Inside Sales. “It’s also a great way to discover jobs that are out there that maybe you didn’t know existed. We have top employers from our area that will be there, ready to answer the questions you may have. It’s really an advantage to be able to talk with these folks face-to-face."

The Kingsport Civic Auditorium is located at 1550 Fort Henry Drive. A list of most businesses who will be at the event can be found in the Times-News. “We always have last minute additions of some businesses, so I would encourage everyone who is in the job market to come and check it out. Our goal in providing this job fair for our community is to bring qualified job seekers and local businesses together, which is good for all of us,” Clark said.

