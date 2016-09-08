Church Hill residident whose son died on 9/11 helped pick memorial design

Every Sept. 11 since the first anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks, Bingham and his wife, Karen, visit the old strip mine property near Shanksville, Pa., where Flight 93 went down.

And every year the location has looked a little different, whether it be the addition of new mementos left by recent visitors, or more recently, work completed on the permanent memorial.

For the 10th time the Binghams pulled out of their driveway in Church Hill last week headed for Shanksville to attend a 9/11 anniversary ceremony.

They’ve already been through the grief, the anger, and the pain of losing their loved one, just as all the other families have.

Jerry Bingham told the Times-News last week that for this trip the focus will be more on preserving the legacy of the 40 heroes of Flight 93 and for giving thanks, especially to those who have contributed funds and manpower to the construction of the first phase of the official memorial which will be dedicated today.

“I’m sure all those emotions will return, but it will really be more about thanking everybody, not only for their contributions, but for their time and for their effort,” Jerry Bingham said. “Nothing we do is going to bring back my son or the other sons and daughters who perished on Flight 93. What we can do is make sure their sacrifices aren’t forgotten, and hopefully that’s what we’ve done in creating this memorial.”

The first phase of the permanent memorial near Shanksville includes a long walkway that surrounds the area where Flight 93 hit and disintegrated.

The force created a 40-foot-deep crater on impact. Today wildflowers grow in the field where remains and belongings were recovered, and a 17-ton sandstone boulder marks the point of impact.

Bingham was part of the second jury that selected the final memorial design. The first jury of family members and volunteers narrowed the list of potential designs from 1,500 to five.

“The design we thought was best was designed to fit the property,” he said. “It has a big lake in it and different elevations that overlook the crash site. The sacred area where the plane went down is still the same. We haven’t changed that. That’ll always be the way it was.”

The focal point of phase one is a marble wall composed of 40 separate panels of marble standing together, each dedicated to one of the 40 passengers or crew who perished.

The next phase will include an interpretive center where the story of Flight 93 will be told, as well as where mementos left behind by visitors to the temporary memorial over the past 10 years will be put on display.

The completed memorial will also include a tower, 40 groves of trees, and a flowering meadow called the Field of Honor. The memorial’s architect, Paul Murdoch, stated the goal of his design was “... to restore life here to heal the land and nourish our souls.”

“I remember shortly after the attacks I sat back and was thinking about what this place (crash site) would be like in 10 years, and to be honest, I didn’t think we’d make it,” Bingham said. “Especially if they were counting on me to do all this paperwork involved with joining the national park system. Fortunately there were a lot of people pitching in, and it’s special that the family members of the heroes were able to have a hand in creating this memorial along with all the other organizations and volunteers.”

Bingham added, “I think it will honor the 40 heroes and I think the dedication will be very special in honor of those who died. We never want to forget what happened that day. It could happen again.”

Jerry Bingham’s son, Mark Bingham, was 31 when he died in the attack. He was a public relations executive who founded his own company and had offices in New York and San Francisco. He was flying on United Flight 93 from Newark to San Francisco to attend a wedding, and was supposed to fly out the day before but had missed his flight after attending a party.

Mark was actually the last passenger to board, barely making the flight, as was portrayed in the 2006 motion picture “United 93.”

Jerry lived in Florida when the attacks occurred and has lived in Church Hill for five years.

Flight 93 memorial dedication ceremonies this weekend will be attended by President Barack Obama, former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, the families of the passengers and crew aboard Flight 93, as well as many of the people who had the difficult job of working the crash site after the plane went down.

The old mining office on the hill above the crash site has served as home base for the National Park Service Flight 93 Memorial. Inside, there are pictures of the 40 passengers and crew, and the story of their heroics that day. It is also where people write and leave tributes and thanks.

Their memorial will be completed in four phases with the second phase to include the interpretive center. Phase three involves more landscaping.

The final phase of the memorial calls for construction, assuming funds can be raised, of a 93-foot-tall tower that will contain 40 wind chimes to be called the Tower of Voice.

“The last thing we’re putting in is the 40 bells, and if everything goes on schedule, that will be dedicated on the 20th anniversary on 2021,” Bingham said. “I’m hoping to live another 10 years so I can see all that.”

From May 3, 2011:

Flight 93 victim’s father says demise of terrorist leader brings relief

by JEFF BOBO

‘I’ll never stop thinking about my son, or the pain of losing him, but at least we know justice has been served on the man behind his death.’ — Jerry Bingham

CHURCH HILL — Osama bin Laden’s death might not bring closure, but it does bring some relief to Jerry Bingham, whose son Mark was among those killed on Flight 93 during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Mark Bingham was 31 when he died in the attack. He was a public relations executive who founded his own company and had offices in New York and San Francisco. He was flying on United Flight 93 from Newark to San Francisco to attend a wedding. He was supposed to fly out the day before but had missed his flight after attending a party.

Mark Bingham was actually the last passenger to board, barely making the flight, as was portrayed in the 2006 motion picture “United 93.”

Mark Bingham was among the 37 passengers who, along with four crew members, died in the flight that crashed in Pennsylvania during the attacks orchestrated by bin Laden.

Jerry Bingham lived in Florida at the time of the attacks and has lived in Church Hill for nearly four years with his wife, Karen.

Jerry Bingham had fallen asleep watching TV on Sunday night when Karen saw the news about bin Laden’s death and woke him up. It was a long night Sunday and a long day Monday as the Binghams’ phone rang nonstop with calls from the media, friends and family.

He said he’s grateful to the soldiers, whose war on terrorism over the past decade has led to this victory.

“We’re so relieved because every time we hear his name it brings back Sept. 11 and all the killing that he’s done,” Jerry Bingham said. “He won’t be able to do that now. We’re just thrilled and appreciative of our armed services.

“The military has been fighting this for a long time. It’s a relief, but it’s not done yet. We’ve still got a ways to go.”

The Binghams have spent the past decade working to preserve the memory of Mark Bingham and the other victims who perished on Flight 93.

They visited the crash site every anniversary since the attacks, and last year on Sept. 11 attended the groundbreaking for a $40 million memorial currently under construction near Shanksville.

This coming Sept. 11, the United 93 memorial is supposed to hold its grand opening, exactly 10 years after the attack.

Jerry Bingham said he has always known the military would get bin Laden eventually. The fact that bin Laden is dead, and was killed by American soldiers, will make the 10th anniversary memorial grand opening so much better, he added.

“George Bush told us this was going to be a different type of war than any we have ever fought before because of the way these people fight and sneak around, and he was right,” Jerry Bingham said. “But I always knew he (bin Laden) would be brought to justice one way or another. I didn’t think they would take him alive.”

He added, “It doesn’t give us closure but it does give us some relief, and maybe we won’t have to think about it every day. I’ll never stop thinking about my son, or the pain of losing him, but at least we know justice has been served on the man behind his death.”

Mark Bingham is believed to have been among the passengers who attempted to storm the cockpit to prevent the hijackers from using the plane to crash into its intended target, which was thought to be either the White House or the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Mark Bingham made a brief call to his mother, Alice Hoglan, shortly before the plane went down. Jerry Bingham tried to call his son shortly after the World Trade Center attacks to find out how far his son’s new office in New York was from Ground Zero. It wasn’t until about 11:30 that night that Jerry received a call from Mark’s uncle with news that Mark had been killed in the attacks.

“He was just a good-hearted guy,” Jerry Bingham said. “He loved people and people loved him. He always had respect for people. If you met him you wouldn’t forget him. He was one of those type of personalities.”

He added, “My son was just a good-time guy who was loved by everyone who met him, and he didn’t deserve to die so young. But he died a hero and he helped save the lives of a lot of people who would have died if those terrorists had completed their mission. It makes us proud knowing that he went down swinging. It was the first battle against terrorism.”

From Sept. 11, 2010:

Hawkins couple whose son died on United 93 opposed to mosque at Ground Zero

by JEFF BOBO

“This isn’t about religion. This is about respect.” - Jerry Bingham

CHURCH HILL Jerry and Karen Bingham are vehemently opposed to the construction of a mosque near Ground Zero in New York City.

In fact, for the Hawkins County couple that proposed mosque is tantamount to a slap in the face.

Jerry Binghams son, Mark Bingham, was among the 37 passengers who along with four crew members died in the United 93 flight that crashed during the terrorist attacks exactly nine years ago today.

Although Mark Bingham and his fellow United 93 victims died near Shanksville, Pa., and not at Ground Zero, Jerry Bingham said he feels very strongly that the mosque doesnt belong anywhere near where the World Trade Center Twin Towers used to stand.

Thats ridiculous, it really is, Jerry Bingham told the Times-News. Ive met a lot of the victim families from New York, and they are so mad. They are so pissed off. This isnt about religion. This is about respect.

Marks stepmother Karen Bingham added, They can put that mosque anywhere in New York. They dont need to put it right down there. You can worship anything you want to, but it was a sect of the Muslim religion that came into our country and killed our people, and a mosque doesnt belong near Ground Zero.

Jerry and Karen Bingham have spent the past nine years working to preserve the memory of Jerrys son and the other victims who perished on United 93.

They have revisited the crash site every anniversary since the attacks, and last year on Sept. 11 attended the groundbreaking for a $40 million memorial currently under construction near Shanksville.

On Tuesday they left their home on Zion Hill Road near Church Hill to attend another memorial service today at the crash site. Barbara Bush, Tom Ridge and Pennsylvania Gov. Edward Rendell will be keynote speakers at this years memorial service at the United 93 memorial site.

Almost immediately after the crash, people began leaving mementos and symbols of their gratitude near the crash sight. Thats when fund-raising efforts began to erect a memorial. The federal government appropriated funds for the land acquisition, and about $20 million has been contributed by the public toward the effort.

On Sept. 11, 2011, the United 93 memorial is supposed to hold its grand opening, exactly 10 years after the attack.

People visit the site and leave things like pictures and flowers and hats or T-shirts, and someone records all of these things, and theyll all be in the memorial, Jerry Bingham said. It started on Sept. 12 (2001) with two bales of hay, and then there was 10 bales, then there was 30 bales. This is not too far from the site. I think people get a feeling when they go there, like theyve got to leave something. Theyve got to give back.

Jerry Bingham added, That was the start of the memorial, so to speak, and then all the families got together and picked out the design and went through the paperwork. Its been a long process. When they get done it will be really special. Youll be able to look over where the plane crashed, and theyll have an interpretive center to explain to future generations what happened there. Youll be able to understand what you would have done if that day you had been on that plane, because thats what we go through.

The Binghams were living in central Florida when the attacks took place and only moved to Hawkins County three years ago. They were familiar with the region by attending races at Bristol Motor Speedway for several years, and they have friends who live on Cherokee Lake. Hawkins County is a lot closer to the Pennsylvania memorial site than Florida, and when Jerry found a good deal on a house, he bought it.

We love the area, the people are just so nice, and its totally different from what you have in Florida, Karen Bingham said. We both have heart problems, and the area hospitals are really good for that. Its so much cheaper to live here, and its easy for us to get to Pennsylvania from here, so we love it.

Mark Bingham was 31 when he died. He was a public relations executive who founded his own company and had offices in New York and San Francisco. He was flying on United 93 from Newark to San Francisco on Sept. 11, 2001, to attend a wedding, although his father said he was supposed to fly out the day before but had missed his flight after attending a party.

He was actually the last passenger to board, barely making the flight, as was portrayed in the 2006 motion picture United 93.

Mark Bingham is believed to have been among the passengers who attempted to storm the cockpit to prevent the hijackers from using the plane to crash into its intended target, which was either the White House or the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Mark Bingham made a brief airphone call to his mother, Alice Hoglan, shortly before the plane went down. Jerry Bingham tried to call his son shortly after the World Trade Center attacks to find out how far his sons new office in New York was from Ground Zero.

It wasnt until about 11:30 that night that Jerry received a call from Marks uncle with news that Mark had been killed in the attacks.

He said that he (Mark) had talked to my ex-wife on the phone and said that he loved us and they were going to do something (about the hijackers), Jerry Bingham said. He said theres a guy on board with a bomb and were going to do something about it. She kind of thought he was kidding at first. But there was a guy on board with a bomb.

Later the victims families listened to the cockpit recording of what happened when passengers confronted the hijackers.

We pretty much know what happened on the plane, and there was a hell of a fight, Jerry Bingham said. If they had enough time they felt like they could crash into the door, and you can hear that on the cockpit recorder. You hear the (terrorists) going, Theyre getting in, theyre getting in,

Jerry Bingham added, Its hard to comprehend, because who would believe people would believe so much in a religion that they would do such a thing. Thats the hard part that all the families have trouble coping with.

The memory of who Mark Bingham was and the sacrifice he made for his country will never be forgotten by his family and friends, but Jerry Bingham said it should never be forgotten by the American public either. Jerry Bingham said his son was a person worth remembering.

The Binghams already have a bit of a museum to Mark in their home.

Their hallway has several photos of Mark, as well as a poster-sized collage which was put together for his memorial service. There are also photos of things that have happened to Jerry and Karen since the attack, such as meeting George and Barbara Bush at the White House, visiting Ground Zero in New York and attending the United 93 memorial groundbreaking last year.

He was just a good-hearted guy, Jerry said. He loved people and people loved him. He always had respect for people. If you met him you wouldnt forget him. He was one of those type of personalities.

Jerry Bingham said his son led an interesting life. He was a rugby player during and after college, and he loved to travel.

Mark ran with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, and then had to go back and do it a second time because he hadnt been scratched the first time. The second time he did receive a scar, and he was always proud to show that off.

My son was just a good-time guy who was loved by everyone who met him, and he didnt deserve to die so young, Jerry Bingham said. But he died a hero and he helped save the lives of a lot of people who would have died if those terrorists had completed their mission. It makes us proud knowing that he went down swinging. It was the first battle against terrorism.

Karen Bingham added, I have to believe in my heart, and Jerry does too, that God put these 41 people on this plane for a reason, because they did something that you never heard of before. They rallied around each other and decided to do something. You just have to believe, and thats the only way we get through it.

Fund raising for the United 93 memorial is still under way. Anyone who would like to contribute can find out how by logging on to www.honorflight93.org.