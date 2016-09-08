Carson-Newman marks third year of record enrollment

The total enrollment represents a cumulative 35 percent growth over the last five years. The University also experienced a 6-year high in the number of incoming freshmen with 506 enrolling.

The increase includes undergraduate enrollment growth of 1,812 this fall, up from 1,752 last year.

The university's graduate programs are also trending upwards with an enrollment of 847 students, 71 students over last year. It also represents a significant 198 percent vault of total graduate students over five years ago.

"We are excited about this new academic year and that so many families are looking to Carson-Newman for the kind of quality Christian higher education it provides," said Dr. Paul Percy, acting president and provost. "This historic number represents the hard work of our Admissions Office, as well as our dedicated faculty and staff. Seeing growth in so many areas including both our undergraduate and graduate students is rewarding to our entire campus community."

This summer Carson-Newman was named a national "College of Distinction" and a "Christian College of Distinction" by the organization Colleges of Distinction.

Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is located in Jefferson City, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. The University offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees. The institution's website is cn.edu.