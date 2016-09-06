Volunteer NJROTC commander named to regional leadership team

A fourth-year member of the Volunteer Navy JROTC, Cadet Harr serves as the Cadet Battalion Commander and the Rifle Team Captain.

Kim has previously served as the Cadet Command Master Chief and is a Four-Year Member of Rifle Team, Academic Team, and Athletic Team. Despite her involvement with the Navy JROTC Unit, Kim has maintained a 4.0 GPA, a 4.0 in Naval Science, and is in the top 10% of her class. Cadet Harr joined NJROTC her freshman year and immediately became fully involved with the program.

During her first year, she participated in both drill and rifle teams. As a sophomore, she became Co-Captain of the Rifle Team and has helped the team earn an 8th Place finish nationally in the 2015-2016 school year.

She competed in over 30 rifle competitions ranging from local to national and is ranked as the top junior shooter in the state of Tennessee. Cadet Harr actively participates in unit activities and community service.

Kimberly is a positive influence on the command and encourages other Cadets to achieve personal success. Cadet Harr is considering all options for attending college to include the Navy ROTC scholarship.

The mission of Navy JROTC is to instill the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment. Trips to military bases and universities around the region help accomplish this mission by showing cadets the opportunities that await upon completion of high school.

Cadets receive academic credit for their enrollment in JROTC while earning community service hours, participating in extracurricular activities, and developing leadership attributes. Cadets have no military obligation for participating in JROTC, but they can receive promotion in the armed forces should they choose to enlist.