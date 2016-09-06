Volunteer's FFA members receive 35 ribbons at Appalachian Fair

The ribbons were received for projects FFA members either constructed or grew in their Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE).

VHS Agriculture adviser, Steve Hutson said, " These students worked diligently for the past year to complete their entries for the fair."

The Appalachian Fair gives Volunteer's FFA members the opportunity to show their hard work and dedication to agriculture. It also gives them the chance to compete against the other seven FFA Chapters in the region.

The four VHS students who were rewarded with ribbons include:

- Alexis Moore received 1st place for her flowering hanging basket, 2nd place for her zucchini, 3rd place for her yellow squash, 3rd place for any other peppers, and 3rd place for her cherry tomatoes.

- Amber Potter received 1st place for her nail box entry, 3rd place for lawn furniture, and 3rd place for her bird house.

- Dylan Goodson received 1st place for his field pumpkin, 1st place for his ornamental corn, 2nd place for Kennebec potatoes, 3rd place any other tomatoes, 4th place yellow sweet corn, and 5th place wheat straw.

- Ben Davis received 1st place and Best of Show for his farm gate, 1st place for feed trough, 1st place for display of arc weld, 1st place for post driver,1st place red hot pepper, 1st place for small welding, 2nd place for best labor saving device, 2nd place for display of mig weld, 2nd place cowbell, 2nd place for any other tomatoes, 2nd place carrots, 2nd place green sweet pepper, 2nd place yellow hot pepper, 2nd place green tobacco, 2nd place hose hanger, 3rd place eggplant, 3rd place okra, 3rd place grapes, 3rd place potatoes, 3rd place brown eggs, and 5th place any other peppers.

Congratulations to all the members who were rewarded for their hard work and dedication to agriculture. These four FFA members have represented Volunteer's FFA chapter very well in the 2016 Appalachian Fair.