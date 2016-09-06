Cherokee NJROTC commander named to regional leadership team

Cadet Donald Kiser is a fourth year cadet selected ahead of his peers for the Cadet Battalion Commander of Cherokee High School’s Navy JROTC program due to his sustained superior performance.

Prior to his selection as the Cadet CO, cadet Kiser served as the Athletic Officer, Training Officer, and a vital member of the Air Rifle Team. In the community, Kiser has personally completed 397 hours of community service through NJROTC.

He is always ready and willing to help and he played a vital role in Cherokee Battalion’s accumulation of 6,214 hours of people oriented, environmentally oriented, and school support activities last year.

Title 10 of the U.S. Code declares that "the purpose of Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps is to instill in students in United States secondary educational institutions the value of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment."

The established goals of Cherokee’s NJROTC program lend themselves to character development. We put a strong emphasis on group leadership and the development of individual leadership potential through a wide range of opportunities and positions within the unit. Young cadets like Donald Kiser emerge as leaders and learn the value of patriotism, love of country, respect for the flag, and pride in the American way of life.

Cadet Kiser plans on serving his country through enlistment in the United States Marine Corps after graduation.