Tusculum College Go Tri September 2016

Tusculum is the oldest college in Tennessee, the 29th oldest college in the nation and the oldest coeducational institution affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA). The wooded 140-acre Tusculum College campus has eight buildings and the Tusculum Arch that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Listed in the Templeton Foundation’s “Guide to Character Building Colleges,” it also has been selected by the Carnegie Foundation as a model institution for education that encourages effective citizenship. In 1994, embarked upon third century of producing educated, effective citizens.

Academic Divisions are the School of Arts and Science, School of Business and Technology, School of Education School of Nursing, Health Sciences and Human Services.

The most recent total enrollment is 1,809, with full-time enrollment of 1,614 and part-time of 195. Thirty-four states and 15 countries are represented. The school offers 19 major, and the percent of full-time faculty with a terminal degree is 66 percent. The average Class Size is 15 and the student/faculty Ratio is 17/1. Also, 99 percent of students have financial aid.

The college, according to fact information provided by spokeswoman Suzanne Richey, strives to meet student and community needs with additions of such major programs as nursing, criminal justice and chemistry and the updating of facilities such as the recent renovation and expansion of the library and the current construction of a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot science and math facility. It will be the Verna June Meen Center for Science.and Math to be completed by year’s end.

During two eight-week blocks each semester, Tusculum’s Focused Block Calendar allows students to tailor their schedule to fit their lifestyles and goals.

The school competes in the South Atlantic Conference of the NCAA Division II. Tusculum fields more than 14 varsity sports teams, including: baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, Men’s and women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and volleyball. Tusculum also offers eight intramural sports tournaments during the academic year.

The college offers more than 20 clubs and organizations for its students to participate in. Clubs range from the Student Government Association (SGA) to Students in Free Enterprise (SIFE).

Photo cutlines: Nursing students at Tusculum College work on a simulated patient.

The Tusculum tennis team is one of the athletic teams for which students can try out.

Brickwork is nearly complete on the Ronald H. and Verna June Meen Center for Science and Math at Tusculum College. Completion of the 10,000-square-foot construction is expected by the end of the year.