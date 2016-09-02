Northeast State celebrating half a century Go Tri September 2016

Janice Gilliam is the current and fifth president.

As a comprehensive community college, Northeast State provides university parallel programs designed for students desiring to transfer to another college or university, career programs for students planning to enter the workforce immediately upon graduation and continuing education and community service programs for professional growth and personal enrichment. It is designated to serve the citizens of Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties but also has and accepts students from Hawkins County and other Northeast Tennessee localities..

Northeast is contructing a new Emerging Technologies Complex, and it recently added an aviation program to include a drone degree.

Aside from the main campus, Northeast has campuses in Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport as well as a presence in other Northeast Tennessee areas. It helps operate the Kingsport Center for Higher Education and offers programs there. and the TBR will meet on the main campus June 24-25.

For more information about Northeast, go to its website, www.northeaststate.edu/ or call (423) 323-3191 or (800) 836-7822.; more information on the 50th anniversary is available at www.NortheastState.edu/50. The Tennessee Promise scholarship basically offers two years of free community college to Tennessee high school graduates.

In 1966, the college began adjoining Tri-Cities Regional Airport as Tri-Cities State Area Vocational-Technical School under the governance of the State Board for Vocational Education, but in 1970 the mission was expanded and the school became a regional center for vocational and technical training. In 1978, the scope was again expanded to include the awarding of both one-year certificates and associate degrees in technology, and the name was changed to Tri-Cities State Technical Institute, while in 1983 Tri-Cities State Tech was placed under the governance of the Tennessee State Board of Regents and became part of the State University and Community College System of Tennessee.

In 1990, a university parallel component was added, and the institution’s name was changed to Northeast State Technical Community College, and in 2009 the name was changed to Northeast State Community College to reflect the diverse range of programs offered by the institution.

Photo cutlines: The Wellmont Center for the Performing Arts at the Northeast State Community College main campus in Blountville provides venues for plays, meetings and other events.

Students visit a booth at a recent Health Fair held at Northeast State Community College on its Blountville campus. (Spinning wheel.)

Northeast State Community College students work in a biology lab at the school's main campus in Blountville.

All photos Tom Wilson