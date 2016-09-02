King University Go Tri for September 2016

Founded in 1867 as King College, the university remains in the 21st Century a Presbyterian-affiliated school offering more than 90 majors, minors, pre-professional degrees and concentrations in fields such as business, nursing, law, medical and health sciences, pharmacy, education and humanities. Alexander W. Whitaker IV started his tenure as King University’s 23rd president, effective Aug. 1. His presidency follows Interim President Richard A. Ray, who has served King for the past two and one-half years after the departure of Greg Jordan.

Graduate programs are offered in business administration, education and nursing. A number of research, off-campus learning opportunities and travel destinations are also available.

The most recent statistics released in early February indicates King had a student body count of 2,716 for the spring semester, a slight increase over last spring’s campus enrollment of 2,712. The official enrollment number for the 2015-16 academic year, reported in September, was 2,920.

The enrollment numbers are representative of all three educational platforms taught at King University including traditional, graduate and professional studies, as well as online degree programs. Richard Ray is interim King president. Throughout the year, King has events for prospective students, including “King for a Day" events for high school students pondering college. Although a private school, the school offers grant and financial aid opportunities with the average student receiving just more than $15,000 a year in financial aid, according to the school's website.

As for sports, King is a member of NCAA Division II and a Conference Carolinas member with 25 varsity sports.

King University main campus is on 135 acres and includes residence halls, food services, classroom and education buildings and sports facilities. It has satellite operations at the Kingsport Center for High Education and the King Downtown Campus, also in Kingsport.

King also has satellite operations in Abingdon, Va., at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, Pellissippi State Community College in the Knoxville area, at Northeast State Community College in Blountvillle, Roane State Community College in Harriman, Tenn., the Hardin Valley campus in Knoxville, Walters State Community College in Morristown and Sevierville, the Franklin, Tenn., campus near Nashville and at the Southwest Virginia Community College in Richlands, Va.

Students to start class at King University in the fall got a look at campus life during Access King July 22. The early registration day and open house was for incoming students and their families.

