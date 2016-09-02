Higher ed center centerpiece of Academic Village, downtown academics Go Tri Sept. 2016

“Efforts and initiatives in the Kingsport Academic Village have been recognized by entities such as Harvard University, the American Association of Community Colleges and Brookings Institution,” said Jeff McCord, vice president of economic and workforce development for Northeast State Community College and lead administrator for Northeast State’s campuses in the village.

In addition to those students, McCord said between 1,000 and 1,500 students a year participate in non-degree classes, including employees of area industry in training as well as those seeking certification to be a phlebotomist, who draws blood, and other areas. The center also hosts about between 150 and 175 community meetings a year.

A recent study conducted by educational consultant Fred Martin of Knoxville showed an $87.5 million economic impact between 2008-2015 to Kingsport and its surrounding area because of Northeast State's presence in the Kingsport Academic Village. The Academic Village grew out of a 1999 economic summit.

“In partnership with the City of Kingsport and the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP), Northeast State Community College leads and operates the Kingsport Academic Village,” McCord said. “The flagship facility within the Village is the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, also known as Phillips-Campbell Hall.” It was named for former Mayor Dennis Phillips and former City Manager John Campbell, who supported the higher ed center and education downtown.

In January of 2016, Jennifer Thacker was named new Director of KCHE, which houses King University, Lincoln Memorial University, Milligan College and Northeast State. Colleges and universities in KCHE offered more than 400 different course sections in 2015-16 and will do the same in 2016-17. The University of Tennessee and Tusculum College ended their presence at the center in April of 2016, and Carson-Newman University did in . Other Northeast classes are offered at the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing, the Pal Barger Center for Automotive Technology and the Regional Center for Health Professions.

All told, the total number of students attending classes in the Academic Village and downtown is projected to be up to 3,500 students, McCord said. That includes King students in the KCHE and on Main Street, as well as East Tennessee State University students in the location next to Food City on Roller Street. However, it does not include ETSU students at the Allandale campus in Hawkins County known as the University Center.

Among recent KCHE accomplishments in 2015, 175 community events involving more than 5,000 people were held in KCHE and Northeast set a record fall enrollment in the Academic Village during fall of 2015 with 1,720 individual students. In addition to other responsibilities, McCord serves as lead administrator for Northeast State's campus in the Academic Village.

For more information, go kingsporthighered.org or call (423) 354-5521

Photo cutlines: The Kingsport Center for Higher Education the centerpeice of the Acacemic Village and academic offerings downtown. About 3,000 to 3,500 students seek degrees downtown.

A Northeast State Community College students works in the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing or RCAM in downtown Kingsport.

City Manager Jeff Fleming unveils a sign designating the Kingsport Center for Higher Education as Phillips-Campbell Hall in honor of for Mayor Dennis Phillips and retired City Manager John Campbell.

The Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing, known as RCAM, is part of the Academic Village in downtown Kingpsort.