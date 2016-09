Umoja, a multicultural unity festival, will be held Sept. 2 and 3.

Music will begin on the festival main stage at 3 p.m. Friday, with food, drink and craft vendors opening up shop downtown. The opening ceremony, the calling of the drums with the Rev. Vincent Dial, will be held at 6 p.m.

Acts Friday night include D.J. Sterl the Pearl, Kryss Dula & Friends Band and Zapp Band. The youth stage, among other things, will host a free-style battle at 8:45.

