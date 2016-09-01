Throwback Thursday: Hawkins County Jail inmates escape to go on ‘beer run'

ROGERSVILLE - Four Hawkins County Jail inmates who allegedly broke out late Thursday night to go on a "beer run" and then returned to jail to party were formally charge Monday with escape and introduction of intoxicants into a penal institution.

Hawkins County Sheriff Warren Rimer said Monday that two inmates managed to escape through a fire exit and make a hole in the exercise yard fence about 11 p.m. Thursday.

They then walked to a nearby market to purchase beer and returned to the jail.

When the beer from the first "run" had been consumed, two different inmates allegedly escaped the same way, bought beer at a different market, and returned to jail to continue drinking until they were found out by jailers.

Rimer said the breakouts were the result of a door lock detection malfunction that told jailers that the cell doors in cell block E were locked when they weren't.

Rimer said that earlier in the evening a jailer had accidentally put a key in the fire emergency lock release, which opened all the electric doors in cell block E.

When the jailer realized what had happened all locks were reactivated, and the control panel indicated with green lights that all cells doors were locked again.

But around 2:30 a.m., jailers discovered that the fire escape door leading to the exercise yard in cell block E was ajar and being held open by a small Bible. It was later discovered that the control panel light had malfunctioned and was also indicating that door was locked, Rimer said.

A search of E block revealed a large quantity of empty beer cans and several beers that had not been consumed. The total amount of beer brought into the jail was reported at three 12-packs and an 18-pack.

Inmates are allowed to keep cash to spend in the jail commissary, and it's believed they pooled their funds to buy the beer.

The four inmates now facing escape and introduction charges are:

• Ridgy Dean Coleman, 45, 5109 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, who was being held on charges including violation of the child restraint law, driving on a revoked license, DUI, driving left of center lane, and a fugitive from justice warrant from Russell County, Va.

• Jimmy Joe Stapleton, 28, 216 Alabama St., Kingsport, who was being held on charges including possession of Schedule II narcotics, driving on a revoked license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David Wayne Blizzard, 32, 2811 Main St., Surgoinsville, who was serving a 30-day sentence for violation of probation.

• David Allen Hopkins, 26, 1195 Sherm Road, Sneedville, who is charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and some other driving charges.

Rimer said the jail is currently overcrowded with 83 inmates, and they had run out of orange jail-issue uniforms. That's why some inmates were wearing street clothes.

Apparently the inmates who escaped "borrowed" street clothes for the journey to buy the beer, Rimer said. The first trip to buy beer was to the Appco Station on Main Street, while the second trip was to the Amoco market on Route 66.

Rimer said the situation could have been worse because all 36 inmates in cell block E could have tried to escape.

"At least they came back," Rimer added.

"I guess they thought if they came back they wouldn't be charged with escape, but they were wrong," Rimer said. "It's an unfortunate incident, and the inmates involved are going to be punished. It wasn't really anybody's fault.

"The control panel said the doors were locked and they weren't, and we've had the malfunctions corrected."

Rimer said an investigation is continuing into the escapes, and other charges may be forthcoming.

Stapleton and Hopkins, who were in jail on felony charges, will face a felony escape charge, which could land them in prison for an additional five years. Coleman and Blizzard were in jail on misdemeanor charges, so they face misdemeanor escape, which would add a year to their jail terms.

————

From July 21, 2004:

Hawkins sheriff says breakout spotlights weaknesses at aging jail

ROGERSVILLE - If one good thing came out of last week's Hawkins County Jail breakout, it may have been the attention brought to the county's aging, overcrowded jail, Sheriff Warren Rimer said Wednesday.

Although Rimer admits that the breakout was initiated by human error, it was a malfunctioning electronic control panel that failed to alert jailers that a fire emergency door was open. Four inmates escaped from the jail, only to return after purchasing beer at two local markets.

The Hawkins County Jail opened in 1977 with a capacity of 66. In recent years, however, the jail population has neared 100 at times and was at 83 the day of the escape. It had lowered to 75 by Wednesday.

"What we really need is a bigger jail," Rimer said. "The population will be high for a couple of weeks or a month, and then it will die back down for a while and then go right back up. It fluctuates.

"We're going to need more space soon."

Rimer said he's not sure if an addition to the current jail is needed or if the county needs to consider building a whole new jail. He said he would recommend a study to determine the best course of action.

"Things break down over time, and this jail has been here for a long time," Rimer said. "It's going to have to be looked at in the near future - at least an addition."

If the old jail was kept and an addition built, a renovation of the existing facility would also be needed. The electronics malfunction last week was a good example of how aging and deterioration can compromise jail security, he said.

But funding a jail addition/renovation or new jail project could be a problem. The 2004-05 fiscal year budget to be considered by the Hawkins County Commission Monday calls for a 15 cent property tax, with most of the new money allocated for the school district, solid waste equipment purchases, a courthouse renovation, and county employee pay raises.

Two cents of the increase - or about $120,000 in annual revenue - has been earmarked to build up the fund balance.

County Commissioner Virgil Mallett, who sits on the Budget Committee, said Wednesday that last week's jailbreak was a "wake-up call" that something needs to be done about overcrowding and jail deterioration. He said it's possible that funding could be found in the proposed budget to begin a study on a jail project this year if the County Commission gives its approval.

But it's a slow process, and Mallett said he wouldn't expect any overnight remedies.

"It takes something like this for us to realize that the jail does get overcrowded," Mallett said. "It makes you wonder if it can happen again. I think the commission is going to have to take a look at this and see what can be done to prevent it from happening in the future."

The breakout occurred last Thursday night after a jailer accidentally stuck a key in the fire emergency lock release. When the jailer reactivated the locks, the control panel indicated the doors were locked again, which wasn't the case.

About 11 p.m., two inmates slipped out a fire exit into the exercise yard, made a hole in the fence, and walked to a nearby market to buy beer. They then returned to jail with the beer. An hour later, two more inmates left the same way, went to a different market, and bought more beer to bring back to the jail.

All four inmates were charged with escape and introduction of intoxicants into the jail. The sheriff's department is also investigating the possibility of charging other inmates in the incident.