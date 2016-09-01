ETSU Old Time Pride Band to perform at Carter Fold

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., and admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, under age 6 free.

The Old Time Pride Band from East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies Program is a performing student group that is based in Johnson City.

The band is one of more than 30 student groups that are part of the bachelors degree in traditional American music at the University.

The band primarily interprets and performs recorded music from the 1920s and 1930s and works to develop techniques of playing and singing that fit with that time period.

The band is led by musician and ETSU associate professor Roy Andrade, who was formerly with the popular old time string band the Reeltime Travelers. The group traveled for six years, playing over 600 shows alongside notable musicians like Alison Krauss and Ralph Stanley. The Travelers cut a CD as well as a track for the movie Cold Mountain. From exploring the history of mountain music to traveling the country in a string band, old time banjo musician Roy Andrade has a passion for the music of his native Appalachia. At ETSU, he teaches guitar classes and gives individual instruction on bass and guitar. Raised in North Carolina, Roy has carried around an instrument as long as he can remember. By age four, he was playing the accordion. Later he picked up the fiddle, guitar, mandolin, and other instruments. Teaching, for Roy, just sort of came naturally. Other band members of the ETSU Old Time Pride Band are graduate students James Edgar, from Seattle, Washington (guitar and vocals), corbin Hayslett from Clifton Forge, Virginia (fiddle and vocals), and undergraduates Keegan Luckey-Smith from Waynesville, North Carolina (banjo and vocals) and Karl Zerfas from Manhattan, Kansas (bass and vocals).

The band typically spends an entire school year on a focused group of recordings from a particular region or of a specific theme or collection. The ETSU Old Time Pride Band is honored to bring their style of old time music to the Carter Family Fold. Bands with ETSU have been performing at the Fold since the beginning of the program in 1982.

If you like old time music, don't miss Roy Andrade and the ETSU Old Time Pride Band. Their instrumental work is outstanding, and their vocal arrangements and harmony defy description. Don't forget your dancing shoes. The group puts tremendous energy and drive into every performance. For more information, go to www.etsu.edu/.