7th Annual Elvis Extravaganza Veteran show will benefit HonorAir

VIP admission is $20 (first 3 rows) and general admission is $15. Concessions will be available as well as 50/50 and raffles.

To reserve seats contact Missy Miller at (865) 684-6082 or by email at tribute.entertainment@yahoo.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the door at 6:15 PM.

The 7th Annual Elvis Extravaganza will feature five of the top Elvis Presley Tribute Artists in the world. Each tribute artist will perform for over twenty minutes in a stage style show performance. The ETA’s will cover the eras of the 50’s, ’68 comeback, gospel and ‘70’s. At the conclusion of the show there will be a special recognition to honor the Veterans. ETA’s will be available to meet and take photos after the show.

Elvis Tribute Artist Ronnie Miller will be performing and hosting the event. Starring also will be four other multi-award winning tribute artists and performers. Brandon E. from Athens, TN; Terry Turner from Lincoln, AL; Stewart Chapman from Virginia and Levi Elvis (age 5) from Bluff City. Each Elvis Tribute Artist will be performing as Elvis Presley with a full stage concert style performance.

