Wolf homer powers K-Mets over Pirates

The win was the K-Mets’ third in a row and pulled them even with the Pirates (25-41) for fourth place in the West Division.

Kingsport (25-41) took an early lead in the bottom of the third inning. With the bases loaded, the K-Mets’ Yeffry De Aza scored as the Pirates turned a double play. Victor Fernandez advanced to third on the play then scored when Jose Miguel Medina singled to left, giving the K-Mets a 2-0 lead.

Bristol finally got on the board with two runs of its own in the top of the eighth.

Then with one out in the eighth, Wolf stepped to the plate and drilled the ball over the fence in right to put the K-Mets back in the lead, 3-2.

Adrian Almeida came on in relief in the top of the ninth and earned the save for Kingsport. Jose Carlos Medina (3-2) got the win in relief. K-Mets starter Jake Simon went five innings, allowed just two hits and struck out seven.

Ricardo Cespedes had two hits for Kingsport.

The teams play the second game of the series Wednesday night at 7 o’clock at Hunter Wright.