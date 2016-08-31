Leadership Hawkins taking applications for 2016-17 sessions

It’s a program of the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce.

Each year the Chamber invites 10-15 area professionals into a class which will provide a hands-on learning experience about the Rogersville/Hawkins County area.

Chamber directoro Nancy Barker said Leadership Hawkins is a nine month personal development program designed to bring together a diverse group of people from the community who have demonstrated a commitment to the area through their leadership involvement.

“The program is designed to motivate participants to develop and enhance the quality of their leadership in addressing pertinent community needs,” Barker said. “The goal is to promote interaction among the participants and community representatives through education and training experiences that broaden the understanding and prospective of those involved. The class not only broadens the community prospective but gives the participants skills that can be used in the workplace as well.”

The program begins in September with a two day retreat, eight full sessions and a two-day overnight trip to the Tennessee State Capital in Nashville.

Sessions take the participants through all aspects of the community such as heritage, economic development, local and state government, education, social services, health, technology, communications and tourism.

The program ends with graduation at the end of May of 2017.

The group will meet with area leaders who represent a broad range of community interest about selected topics.

“Don't miss out on this unique opportunity for service, friendship and personal growth,” Barker said.

You must 21 years of age to apply.

Applications are available at the Chamber office at 107 East Main Street, Suite #100, Rogersville or a downloadable application is available online at rogersvillechamber.us.

The 2016-2017 class begins in September and requires one full day each month.

Tuition for Leadership Hawkins is $500.

For more information about Leadership Hawkins contact Nancy Barker at 423-272-2186 or hawkinschamber@gmail.com.