Losing track: At one time, nearly every town in the region had its own race venue

There was a time when nearly every town in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia had its own little racetrack.

Greeneville, Johnson City, Rogersville, Morristown, Maryville, Newport — some had one track and some had two.

In the 1950s there was the Scott County Speedway in Weber City, located where the Food City store is now.

Another was the Austin Springs Speedway on Austin Springs Road about halfway between Johnson City and Piney Flats.

While BMS survived and thrived, most of its elders and contemporaries faded away and are now either gone or abandoned.

One of the earliest racetracks in this area was on an island on Boone Lake near Bluff City called Island Park Speedway, which hit its heights in the years following World War II.

“That was some of the first racing I remember, because that was back around 1946 when I was about 6 years old,” recalls former Bluff City NASCAR racer John A. Utsman. “One of the main things I remember about that, instead of putting water on it to keep the dust down, they used to put oil on it. They’d never get away with that today.”

“The island is still there it was just a river then, but the lake goes around it now. There’s a big, nice house where the racetrack used to be.”

Utsman was very young when that track was operating, but he remembers a close call experienced by the son of a prominent Bristol man named Arthur Slaughter.

“I never will forget Mr. Slaughter brought his two sons to the race one day, and there were two women in the race,” Utsman said. “One of them spun out and went off the racetrack and hit this kid on a bicycle. I thought it killed him, but it just knocked the breath out of him. That was Arthur Slaughters boy who is now a doctor in Bristol.”

Island Park Speedway was a popular racing venue in the region until Tri-Cities Speedway opened in the 1940s at the present-day location of Tri-Cities Regional Airport.

Tri-Cities Speedway was the number one place for racing in the region throughout the 1950s until the airport expanded a runway in 1958 and absorbed the track.

Former NASCAR racer Paul Lewis of Johnson City didn’t race at Tri-Cities Speedway, but a friend of his did one night and ended up regretting it.

“A friend of mine borrowed his mothers brand-new 1951 Lincoln Cosmopolitan black four-door sedan just an elite mint condition luxury car,” Lewis said. “He entered that car in a race out there, and Tri-Cities had a sinkhole in the infield. He got out there and rolled his mothers Lincoln into that hole. He came out of their wringing his hands saying, Oh, mamas going to kill me. I said, She should kill you.”

“We had to ride back home to Elizabethton in a real bent-up car, every bit of glass in the car broke or cracked. I didn’t stick around to see what his mother done to him, and he never did tell me.”

Former NASCAR racer Gene Glover of Kingsport did some of his first racing at Tri-Cities Speedway in the 1950s. He said it was a very unusual racetrack.

Aside from the sinkhole in the infield, it also had the flag stand and finish line in the middle of a turn.

“From the finish line you went downhill to the next turn, and of course it was uphill coming back,” Glover said. “I’ve never seen a flagman’s stand in the middle of the corner like that. But the strangest thing about the track was the vegetable garden planted in a section of the infield.”

“The car got away from me one race, and I went down through the middle of the infield, Glover added. “He had a garden where the corn was probably waist high, and I guess there was some other stuff planted, but I went through it and then came back through it to get out. I made a mess of it.

“They weren’t very happy about it. You’d think they’d know better than that. The way that track was laid out, that garden was a disaster waiting to happen.”

Another old track that didn’t last very long was the Avoca Speedway near the current location of the Friendship Ford dealership in Bristol.

“I remember there was a graveyard there because one of the drivers I knew went over the bank and landed there in the graveyard,” Utsman said. “What a place to land. I remember the announcer saying he was just sitting there in the middle of the graveyard fanning himself. I was just a little fellow, and I don’t know if he was really fanning himself or if the announcer just said that.”

Several drivers who went on to careers in NASCAR got their start at a track called Chinquapin Speedway on Walnut Grove Road in Bluff City, which was popular in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Lewis recalled that Chinquapin was a short track, maybe a quarter-mile oval, but it was wide and allowed for a lot of side-by-side action.

“It was cut out of the side of a bank and didn’t have any guardrails inside or out,” Lewis said. “Tiny Lund and I had some real good side-by-side races over there. We ran what they called outlaw races, and I remember NASCAR was always getting onto me about that because they didn’t like the outlaws.”

Chinquapin was good to Utsman as he was beginning his racing career before it closed down abruptly.

“They ran four times out there in 1962, and I won all four of them, and a boy got hurt and they never did run there anymore after that,” Utsman said. “They never did have any guardrail around the thing, and the boy went over the bank. I don’t know what it did to him, but I know he got hurt and they shut it down for good.”

Right around the time that Tri-Cities Speedway and Chinquapin were closing down, the old Sportsman Speedway in Johnson City on Highway 11-E was becoming the premier weekly racing venue in the region.

It’s been documented the Sportsman Speedway produced more NASCAR drivers than any other track of its era.

Today there’s a bowling alley where the grandstands used to be.

One of the stars of Sportsman Speedway was the late Church Hill racer Bill Morton.

Morton’s son Tony Morton spent many nights watching the action there, both on and off the track.

“You’d go over there to watch a Saturday night fight and see a race every now and then,” Morton said. “It was an extremely dangerous racetrack. No guardrail. The lighting was very poor. There was no running water, so you can imagine what the restroom and concession stand looked like.”

“There was a sinkhole at both ends of the infield, and the fence was railroad cross ties. They just graded around a couple of sinkholes and made a racetrack.”

As dangerous as the track was, Morton said he can’t remember a race car driver ever getting killed there. There were some bad wrecks, but he said the only racer he recalls being killed at Sportsman was in a motorcycle event.

“Of course, Sherman Utsman got hurt real bad over there one night when I was just a kid,” Morton said. “To show you how safe it was, the late Eddie France turned his car over and landed on top of the fence. A cross tie came up through the floorboard right where the transmission was and shoved the drive line up through the roof of the car right beside him.”

“Brad Teague wrecked over there one night, and a board went through the front windshield and out the back window. The track was very unsafe, but you’ve got to remember it was built in the 1950s, and safety wasn’t a priority like it is today.”

Morton said the track had a reputation for a lot of fisticuffs.

Utsman said he remembers one night when it was at its worst.

“Tiny Lund was down there for this race in 1972, and these two boys in the six-cylinder division got into it,” Utsman recalled. “One of them boys ran the other through the pits, and he hit the wrecker. One of them had a lug wrench, and there were chains flying and boards flying. One of them whopped the other in the back of the head with a tie-rod, and they put stitches in I don’t know how many heads.”

“Tiny Lund told me, I’ve been around racing all my life, and I’ve never seen a fight like this. He said, This is the worst fight I’ve ever seen at a racetrack.”

Sportsman Speedway closed in the mid-1970s around the time that Volunteer Speedway opened. Sportsman Speedway paid drivers based on attendance, while Volunteer Speedway had a guaranteed purse.

Eventually the drivers went to The Gap, and the spectators followed.

Part 2:

The glory days of Kingsport Speedway and its dirt neighbor Appalachian Speedway, a little dirt track in Rogersville and one of the worst NASCAR riots in history.

At one time or another, nearly every little town in the region had its own racetrack, but with only a couple of exceptions they’re all gone now.

There are several theories why local short track racing has all but died out in the area.

With multi-screen movie theaters, cable TV and the Internet, there’s too much competition for entertainment dollars.

The cost of operating a track is high with insurance and other expenses, and its difficult to draw a crowd on a regular basis big enough to be profitable.

An increase in recent years of televised Saturday night NASCAR races has done a lot to hurt the crowds at the local venues as well.

But there was a time in this region when the best show in town could be found a short drive down the road to the local track.

Before the construction of Bristol Motor Speedway in 1961, the nearest NASCAR racing to the Northeast Tennessee region was a few miles over the North Carolina state line at the old Asheville-Weaverville Speedway.

In the 1950s it was a half-mile dirt track, and then in the early 1960s it was paved.

As a NASCAR track Asheville-Weaverville Speedway hosted Grand National (now Nextel Cup) races from 1951-69, and many local drivers including Church Hill’s Bill Morton gained some of their earliest NASCAR experience there.

Morton’s son Tony Morton recalled a race there in 1961, shortly after the track had been paved, in which the fans felt like they hadn’t gotten their moneys worth.

“It was a 500-lap race, and the racetrack started coming apart with chunks of asphalt coming up,” Morton said. “So they stopped the race and filled the hole in with dirt, but it kept getting worse, so after they got to the halfway mark NASCAR stopped the race. Well, the fans didn’t accept that.”

Morton was only 6 years old in the pits at the time, but he well remembers the riot that ensued when the race was stopped. The fans held the drivers and crews hostage in the pits for about four hours.

“Of course there was a lot of alcohol flowing back then, and they actually tore the phone lines out so no one could call for help,” Morton said. “They blocked the gate and wouldn’t let anyone out. Some of the pit guys had to literally fight their way out, and somebody got to a phone and called the North Carolina Highway Patrol.”

Somebody threw a beer bottle, and it hit Bill Morton on the back of the head and glanced off and hit Buddy Baker in the head. They turned around and looked at each other and thought that one had hit the other.

Come to find out somebody in the stands had threw it,” Morton said. “There was a big guy that worked for Bud Moore who picked up a two-by-four and went up to the pit gate and swung it like a helicopter blade to part the fans so people could get out. Daddy had a 60 Chevy he was racing, and they just put the tools in the trunk and drove the race car out of there and didn’t stop until they got to Erwin.”

“Everybody just wanted out because they were outnumbered so bad.”

That was back in the days when nearly every town in the region had its own racetrack. But the first racetrack wasn’t built in Kingsport until 1965 the original dirt Kingsport Speedway, which was constructed at its current location on the John B. Dennis Highway.

The featured division back then was the old Modified division, which was basically a 1930s model passenger car converted into a race car.

“Over time the old Modified cars started to fade away, and they wanted to get into NASCAR so they paved Kingsport around 1969,” Kingsport racer Gene Glover recalled. “Up until then we were pretty much dirt racers, but I was loyal to Kingsport Speedway, and when they paved it I switched from dirt to mainly asphalt. It was really the right thing to do at the time because as soon as they paved Kingsport it became a regular stop for NASCAR, and they had a long stretch of really good racing there.”

Upon being paved, Kingsport Speedway immediately became a NASCAR track and hosted a Cup race every year from 1969-71.

Richard Petty won the first two Kingsport Cup races, and Bobby Isaac won in 1971.

Kingsport Speedway was also the only race venue in Northeast Tennessee that hosted weekly action in the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman series (now the Busch Series).

Without exception, anyone who lived through the Kingsport Speedway glory days of the 1970s will say that track produced the best racing anywhere.

Kenny Hunley, son of the late Church Hill racer Ken “Bear” Hunley, pretty much grew up at Kingsport Speedway in the 1970s.

“Every week you had Harry Gant, Jack Ingram, Jimmy Hensley, Butch Lindley, Gene Glover all these great race car drivers,” Hunley said. “Pretty much every major NASCAR driver of that time came through Kingsport Speedway at one time or another, and a lot of them raced there on a weekly basis. Any given week you had at least 10 cars out there capable of winning, and they put on some great races.”

Kingsport Speedway of the 1970s was configured differently than it is now.

“It was asphalt, and a lot higher banked than it was after they made it concrete,” Gene Glover recalled. “It was a lot faster, and you had a lot more side-by-side racing. In my opinion it was the best racetrack in the country, and that’s probably what attracted so many top drivers to come here.”

Despite Kingsports conversion to asphalt, there were still plenty of dirt venues in the region in the 1970s.

Rogersville had a quarter-mile dirt oval called Davy Crockett Speedway that operated off and on from the 1950s into the late 1970s near the present-day location of the Cherokee Raceway Park drag strip.

The first race that Bill Morton ever won was at Davy Crockett Speedway.

“It was a little track, and they ran the Modifieds there back in the mid- to late 1960s,” Tony Morton recalled. “As the Modifieds faded out they didn’t race there for a long time. Then in the mid-70s it opened back up for a few more years and then closed down for the big cars. They continued to race go-karts for quite awhile.”

“It was run very well, but there were so many dirt tracks back then, and there was a lot of competition for fans. For being a smaller town Rogersville always had a good car count but didn’t always draw a good crowd.”

In the mid-1970s Davy Crockett Speedway was in direct competition for fans with Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Sportsman Speedway in Johnson City and a new track that was built in Kingsport in 1969.

The same year that Kingsport Speedway was paved, a new dirt track called Appalachian Speedway was built right down the road from Kingsport Speedway on Brookside Drive.

Today its an industrial park across from Indian Path Medical Center.

“Appalachian Speedway was about 10 years ahead of its time,” Morton said. “It had nice seating, it had guardrails, wide racetrack, plenty of pit area. It was the first track in the area that had tier parking where you could drive your car up and watch the race.”

“It was a big half-mile track, and at the time the track closed down in 1975 the track record was faster than it was at Bristol. But you’re talking outlaw cars, no weight limit, no (motor) cubic inch limit and big spoilers.”

Morton said he believes that if Appalachian Speedway was still open today it would be one of the fastest and most popular dirt racing venues in the nation.

“The track was just built too much in the city,” Morton said. “It was an excellent location, but they found out real quick that it was worth more in real estate than they could ever make racing. It was really popular, and they drew a big crowd.”

Throughout the early 1970s Appalachian Speedway and Kingsport Speedway raced in direct competition with each other on the same night.

Still, both tracks thrived.

Kingsport drew the NASCAR asphalt crowd, and Appalachian drew the dirt outlaw fans, and there was plenty of both to go around.

By the late 1970s most of the local dirt tracks were gone, however. Sportsman, Davy Crockett and Appalachian all fell by the wayside. Only Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap survived and continues to thrive to this day.

By the late 1970s, Kingsport Speedway began a downward cycle as well. The NASCAR Late Model Sportsman series was beginning to fade in popularity, and shortly after the new NASCAR Busch Series was formed in 1982 Kingsport Speedway was converted back to dirt.

In the 1990s it enjoyed a brief rejuvenation as a concrete NASCAR Weekly Racing Series track but hasn’t operated since the end of the 2002 season.

Today there are only two weekly racing short tracks in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region. Dirt fans have Volunteer Speedway, and the asphalt enthusiasts have Lonesome Pine Speedway in Coeburn, Va.

“Local racing isn’t what it used to be, but I guess we should be grateful we still got a couple of places to run on Saturday night,” said former NASCAR racer Paul Lewis of Johnson City. “We had a lot of good drivers come out of the area in the 50s and 60s, but we also had a lot of racetracks for us to learn our craft. We’ve got to keep the local racing going and keep building the next generation of stars.”