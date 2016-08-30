Virginia State Parks offering hunting opportunities state-wide

Locally, a special youth muzzleloading hunt will be held at Natural Tunnel State Park in Scott County on Nov. 19 with the reservation period beginning Sept. 29.

Hunters may reserve preferred days and stands or zones by paying in advance $15 per day by calling the Virginia State Parks Customer Service Center, 800-933-7275 (PARK). Reservations will be accepted until all slots are taken at each hunt, up to two days prior to the hunt, provided that the hunter can complete the payment before the day of the hunt. Some hunts require special qualifications or have special restrictions.

All hunting laws and regulations apply in Virginia State Parks. Additional rules may apply in individual parks, and all lottery and reservation hunts have special regulations.

Several state parks are in or near state forests, national forests or wildlife management areas that allow hunting. State parks with overnight accommodations are convenient and economical base camps for hunting anywhere in the area. These parks offer maps and affordable camping or cabin accommodations only minutes from the field. Campsites are available through early December, and cabins are open year-round.

For information on hunting licenses, hunter safety education and hunting regulations, call the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries at 804-367-1000 or visit www.dgif.virginia.gov.

For a complete list of hunting opportunities and programs in Virginia State Parks, or camping or cabin reservations, call 800-933-7275 (PARK), or visit http://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/hunting.

Designated areas in Natural Tunnel State Park are open to hunting throughout the hunting season. Contact the park at (276) 940-2674 for more information.