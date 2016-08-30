Mount Carmel Elementary represented at event honoring state's best SCORE schools

Kelli Campbell (principal), Linzy Hutson (2nd grade), Kim McCann (3rd grade), Naomi Mowell (4th grade), Abby White (1st grade), and Mr. Hutson (Elementary Supervisor) attended an evening in Nashville with many other top Educators.

It was a wonderful evening being recognized for such a great accomplishment.

Everyone was welcomed by Jamie Woodson, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Senator Bill Frist offered a great challenge to all.

Commissioner of Education, Dr. McQueen, spoke about going for the GOLD with the new school year.

"G Give more or yourself, O Order sunshine, L Lean in and work smarter...not harder, D Deepen learning for all." Abby White said, "It just felt good to be there and be acknowledged for all of the hard work we accomplished. Not only by the teachers, but all of the students. We were treated like royalty and I wish all teachers could have that experience. All teachers deserve an experience like we had."

The entertainment and food was wonderful.

MCES was one of the top three elementary schools in Tennessee for the year of 2012-2013!

McPheeter's Bend was also one of the top three!

Two elementary schools in one year is a huge accomplishment for Hawkins County Schools.