K-Mets blank Braves for Appy League series win

Humphreys (3-5) started and went seven innings to join Adonis Uceta and the now-departed Max Wotell as the only three-game winners on the K-Mets’ staff this season.

The right-hander allowed four hits and struck out seven without walking a batter. Over his last three starts encompassing 20 innings, Humphries has allowed only three earned runs.

Taylor gave up just the one hit over his two innings of work for his first save.

The shutout was just the K-Mets’ second this year. They beat Greeneville 11-0 on July 3.

Kingsport’s runs came via Reed Gamache’s RBI double, a pair of RBI singles from Jeremy Wolf, a Jose Miguel Medina RBI single, and an unearned run.

Cespedes finished 4-for-4 with three singles, a triple and two runs scored. Wolf went 2-for-4.

Kingsport (24-41) opens its final three-game series of the season Tuesday night at 7 o’clock at home against Bristol.