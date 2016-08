Elmer J. Johnson

ROGERSVILLE - Elmer J. Johnson, 68, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, August 29, 2016. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 31, 2016, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Bryan Thurman and Rev. Rickey Parker officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, September 1, 2016 at Johnson Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.