The Cougar Den: Cocke County races past Central

The Cougars stunned the Fighting Cocks and the opening night crowd by pulling off an onside kick to start the game. Two plays later, the Cougars were in the end zone off a Drew Robinette 18-yard pass to Jordan Self. Central followed up with a defensive hold of Cocke County on the next sequence igniting the crowd into a frenzy.

After a Cougar three and out, Cocke County blocked a Cougar punt at the Central 20 yard line and momentum had clearly turned. Cocke County cashed in on Tyler Davidson's 14-yard TD run to tie the game.

The back-and-forth game turned into a shootout with Cocke County packing heat and Central brandishing a pocket knife.

The Fighting Cocks scored on another Davidson TD run of 26 yards and a QB Jarren Ensley TD pass to McKeal Nichols. CCHS forced a safety to stretch the lead to 16 and a rumbling 18-yard score by Isaac Campbell made it 30-7 late in the first half. Central gave the home crowd some hope in the waning moments as they scored on a Robinette TD pass to Tyler Cox as time expired. That, coupled with SCHS receiving the second-half kickoff, kept the Cougar throng in place through the half.

Unfortunately, Central's offense had nothing left and with its defense wearing down (and cramping on a steamy night) the inevitable became reality as the Fighting Cocks scored 20 more second-half points to earn their first win of the 2016 season.

Robinette, Central’s senior quarterback, threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns. WR Jordan Self shook off a first quarter injury to finish with 118 yards receiving on seven catches and a TD. And Central's Tyler Cox had a strong night with 10 grabs totaling 76 yards and a score. The statistical story of the night, other than Cocke County's 18 penalties for 148 yards, was the fact that the Fighting Cocks absolutely shut down the Central running game - holding the Cougars to negative yardage, a week after getting gashed for over 300 by Volunteer.

Next week: Sullivan Central (0-2) heads to Rogersville to face Cherokee (0-1) as the Cougars try to hit the win column for the first time since 2014.

SportsLive contributor Alan Novak brings you a recap from The Cougar Den every Friday at TimesNews.Net.