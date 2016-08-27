Prep Roundup: Fast-starting Vikings overrun Rebels

The Vikings (1-1) led wire to wire, but after the Rebels scratched back within 24-21 early in the fourth period on a Lucas Strickler 7-yard touchdown run, the home team scored three touchdowns in the final 6:40 to wrap up the win.

THS quarterback Courtland Carter ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, finishing with 217 total yards of offense — 144 rushing and 73 passing. Austin Henson was the recipient of Carter’s lone touchdown pass, which came with just 7.7 seconds remaining in the half and staked the Vikings to a 17-7 advantage at the break. Henson also snared off two interceptions and made a pivotal pass breakup on fourth down in the fourth quarter.

South suffered from three interceptions and had the aforementioned turnover on downs. Those mistakes, combined with seven penalties for 50 yards, drew the ire of Rebels coach Sam Haynie.

“I ought to be fired for the way we act out there with penalties and turnovers,” Haynie said. “We can’t get moving. We’re too young to overcome that. Some of the kids we’re asking to play and they’re playing hard. We’ve got to start playing smart.

“We’re a long way off from playing winning football.”

Rebels quarterback Ethan Ward ran for 166 yards and a touchdown, also throwing a TD to Ahmad Lovell on a 37-yard catch-and-run play. South had 338 yards of offense, and 248 of them came after halftime.

Cocke County 50, Sullivan Central 13

BLOUNTVILLE — Tyler Davidson rushed 12 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns at the Fighting Cocks rumbled past the Cougars. Cocke County quarterback Jarren Ensley only completed six passes but they were for 110 yards and two TDs.

The Fighting Cocks (1-1) held the Cougars (0-2) to minus-7 yards rushing.

While Central was unable to get its ground game going, Cougars’ quarterback Drew Robinette had and outstanding night throwing the football. He finished the contest with 232 yards passing, completing 23 of 39 passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jordan Self had seven receptions for 118 yards and a score for Central with Tyler Cos hauling in 10 passes for 76 yards and at TD.

Wise Central 50, Eastside 0

NORTON — Dalton Mullins and Jarrett Jessee went straight beast mode to help lead the Warriors pick up a win over the Spartans in the first game of the year for each team.

Mullins had 11 carries for 214 yards and four TDs for Wise Central (1-0) and Jessee had 13 carries for 162 yards and two TDs.

Tyler Elam had nine rushes for 82 yards for Eastside (0-1).

Twin Springs 54, Northwood 18

NICKELSVILLE — Justin Grizzle accounted for 358 of the Titans 617 total yards in a non-conference victory over the Panthers.

Twin Springs’ Grizzle went 10-14 in the air for 271 yards and two touchdowns and had five carries for 87 yards and two TDs. Holden McNew had 22 carries for 205 yards and three TDs while teammate Carter Burke had five receptions for 208 yards and one TD for Twin Springs (1-0).

Northwood (0-1) had 33 total plays for 149 yards.

Ridgeview 66, Jenkins, Ky. 0

CLINTWOOD — The Wolfpack scored 60 points in the first half to rout the Cavaliers in non-conference action.

McKenzie Hillman set the tone early with an 85 yard kick off return for a touchdown for Ridgeview (1-0) and teammate Jacob Hensley followed that up with a 25 yard rushing TD. Dawson Kendrick, Dillon Lawson, and R. Flemming scored one TD apiece in the first quarter making it 33-0 after the first quarter and the blowout was on.

Ridgeview ended the game with 263 yards rushing while Jenkins, KY was held to 48 yards rushing.

Trinity Academy 76, Rye Cove 0

CLINCHPORT — The Knights led 48-0 after the first half and continued to pour it on in their non-conference win over the Eagles.

Grayson Vaughn had three rushing touchdowns and two passing TDs for Trinity Academy (1-1) and teammate Jake Kerns had two rushing TDs. David Arthur had two receiving TDs while Raymond Jordan had two rushing TDs while Elijah Taylor and Keenan Livingston had one TD apiece for the Knights.

Trinity Academy’s defense held Rye Cove (0-1) to 35 total yards of offense forcing five fumbles and recovering four of them. Keyshaun Robinson had six tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery while Terrence Previlon recorded eight tackles for the Knights.

Lee 41, Thomas Walker 0

EWING — Logan Rasnic scored three touchdowns at the General raced past the Pioneers in the season opener for both teams.

Rasnic scored on runs of 3, 11 and 1 yards. Devin Goins notched a 47-yard TD when he took a lateral from Derick Hamilton. Goins finished with 67 yards rushing while Rasnic added 34.

Rasnic also led the Lee defense with six tackles.

Patrick Henry 42, Castlewood 0

GLADE SPRINGS — The Rebels’ Zach Brown returned the opening kickoff 66 yards for a touchdown and Patrick Henry never looked back in this non-district win over the visiting Blue Devils. Brown also added a 10-yard scoring run as the Rebs raced to a 28-0 halftime lead.

Dakota Humphrey had 170 yards rushing on 15 carries for Patrick Henry. Humphrey scored twice on runs of 32 and 8 yards.

Abingdon 35, John Battle 0

BRISTOL, VA — Jake Sturgill threw four touchdown passes to help lead the Falcons over the Trojans in non-conference action.

Jeff Wallace had two receiving TDs for Abingdon (1-0). Ead Bassham and Chris DeSalvo had one TD reception apiece while teammate Matthew Fulton scored one TD on the ground for the Falcons.

Abingdon’s offense put up a total of 321 yards while their defense limited John Battle (0-1) to 155 total yards.

Volleyball

KACHEA def. Happy Valley

ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Wildcats swept the Lady Warriors 25-11, 25-11, 25-11. Emily O’Neal led KACHEA with four aces, two kills and two assists.

Abby Carrick added an ace, two digs and four kills for the Lady ’Cats with Allison Weber chipping in two kills and five assists.