Rays bottle up K-Mets in 5-1 win

Two singles — by Jeremy Wolf in the second inning and Scott Manea in the fifth — and an eighth-inning double by Reed Gamache were all Kingsport (22-40) could muster against Princeton’s Hector Lopez, Sandy Brito (2-0) and Reimin Ramos, though the trio did combine to walk five. Lopez struck out eight and Brito fanned four.

The Rays (33-27) scored all of their runs over the first two innings against Adonis Ucela (3-6), who pitched 3 2-3 innings. After a pair of K-Mets errors led to an unearned run in the first, Princeton let loose with a four-run second — the big blow a three-run homer by Isaac Bernard.

Adrian Almeida, Placido Torres and Joe Napolitano held the Rays to just a pair of hits the rest of the way, but Kingsport couldn’t take advantage. Jose Miguel Medina’s sacrifice fly in the eighth that scored Gamache from second accounted for the K-Mets’ lone run.

The Rays managed only seven hits and struck out 14 times.

Kingsport welcomes Danville on Saturday night for Game 1 of a three-game series.