'Flamingo 5K' run/walk Saturday to benefit Church Hill Medical Mission

Registration for the 5K run/walk begins at the park a 7 a.m., with the race to begin ayt 9 a.m.

The first 100 participants to register receive a T-shirt.

The registration fee is $25 for a child and $30 for an adult, with 100 percent of all proceed to benefit patients of the Medical mission who have no insurance and no jobs.

Doctors and Nurses are on duty during Clinic hours to serve at the Church Hill Medical Mission. 423-921-8044 for more information

The Church Hill Medical Mission serves more than 600 patients every year, but it also operates perennially at a large budget deficit.

Formerly known as Church Hill’s Free Clinic, the CHMM now requests a $5 donation per visit to help offset expenses.

In exchange for that $5, however, patients can see a physician or nurse and receive their medication for free.

The demand for medical treatment from the clinic is on the rise in Hawkins County.

The CHMM is operated 100 percent on donations, and its annual deficit is covered by the Of One Accord ministry.

Funds are used to pay for medication and supplies, to send patients to see specialists if needed, and for monthly utility bills.

The clinic usually averages 10-15 new requests per month, and patients are accepted based on income and lack of insurance.

In 2015, the clinic provided 1,010 office visits valued at $88,955, filled 7,517 prescriptions valued at $289,120, and provided 1,164 free labs and other services valued at $104,963.

Of One Accord Director Sheldon Livesay told the Times-News earlier this year the clinic is expensive, even with volunteer doctors. But the service is badly needed in the community.

“We know for sure that our diabetes program and general clinic are saving lives,” Livesay said. “It is critical to the population it serves. “We still operate the diabetes clinic during days, and insulin products are very expensive so all this is vitally important.”