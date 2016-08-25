Tusculum receives 2016 Veteran Reconnect grant

The most recent round of the Veteran Reconnect program, which was awarded through a competitive proposal process, aims to build on proven practices to support veterans on campuses and will provide funding for a 22-month grant period.

“This grant will allow us to move forward with plans for expanding our reputation for being a veteran-friendly institution,” Tusculum President Nancy B. Moody said. “We want to provide a wide range of services to a growing number of veterans and their dependents that will insure college and career success on a much larger scale than currently possible. In recent years, the enrollment of military veterans at Tusculum College has significantly increased and we see that trend continuing.”

Tusculum College will use Veteran Reconnect funds to develop, create and hire the position of Director of Veterans Affairs. In addition, the college will enhance the services of its Veteran Education Program by providing veterans with streamlined enrollment, promotion of student veteran resources, financial advisement, implementation of faculty and staff training to increase awareness of veterans' needs and workforce partnerships.

"Every student enrolled in college has a unique set of needs and that is especially true for veteran students," said THEC Executive Director Mike Krause. "Veteran Reconnect is assisting veterans on Tennessee campuses to both connect with their campus and with their fellow servicemen."

The programs funded through Veteran Reconnect will increase campus services for student veterans and provide veteran-specific resources, such as the expansion of campus veteran centers or professional development for faculty and staff on the specific needs of students with military experience.

Tusculum College, the first college in Tennessee and the 28th oldest in the nation, is a liberal arts institution committed to utilizing the civic arts in developing educated citizens distinguished by academic excellence, public service and qualities of Judeo-Christian character. Approximately eighteen hundred students are enrolled on the main campus in Greeneville and two off-site locations in East Tennessee. The academic programs for both traditional-aged students and working adults served through the Graduate and Professional Studies program are delivered using focused calendars.