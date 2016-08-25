The U: Second-half explosion leads Union past Burton

A first-half, ball-control strategy by Burton seemed to have the Bears off balance. Union was able to get on the board first when sophomore quarterback Bailey Turner hit receiver James Mitchell for a quick strike putting the Bears ahead early. On Burton’s next possession, Mitchell stopped a solid drive by hauling in a one-handed interception deep in Union territory.

After Burton picked off a pass of its own, the Raiders mounted a drive capped by a quarterback keeper and tied the score at 7 with under two minutes to go in the half. The Union offense went to quick work and marched the length of the field and scored on a 1-yard run by fullback Luke Stidham to make the score 14-7 going in to the half.

The start of the second half followed suit with Burton controlling the clock and scoring on its opening possession. A missed two-point conversion left the score at 14-13 with 6:03 in the third quarter.

From there, it was all Union.

Turner used his feet and his arms to dismantle the Burton defense. Turner connected on scoring strikes to wide receivers Mitchell and Zach Qualls, and the Bears picked up touchdown runs from Dakota Owens, Avery Jenkins and Cameron Fannon on the night.

Defensively, the Bears made solid second-half adjustments to keep the pesky Burton offense from gaining much ground. Union was led up front by defensive lineman Jeb Stidham and linebacker Tanner Kennedy. Sophomore placekicker Sean Simon turned in a good opening performance for the Bears, connecting on 6-of-7 extra point attempts.

The Bears will return to action next Friday when they travel to Richlands to face the Blue Tornado. This matchup has become one of the best in Southwest Virginia in recent years and this year is sure to be another great contest. Catch live updates all season long by following our Twitter page (@unionbearslive).

SportsLive contributor Brian Falin brings you a recap from The U every Friday at TimesNews.Net.