Jimmy Dane Stanley

POUND, VA - Jimmy Dane Stanley, 56, passed away in his home on Tuesday, August 23, 2016 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services for Jimmy Stanley will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Friday, August 26, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Eddie Rose and Rev. Billy Mullins officiating. The Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Friday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2016 in the Bolling Cemetery Pound, VA. Family and friends will meet at 12:15 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Various family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.