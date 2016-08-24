Kingsport, Hawkins paramedic students honored by WSCC.

Walters State offers a three-semester paramedic program as part of its Division of Public Safety. Class 23 had a 100 percent placement rate.

Class members are Craig Anders, Steven Holt and Sarah Thomas of Newport; Shauna Bolden and Joel Tyler King of Tazewell; Micah Crigger of Rogersville; Kandra Harmon of Bulls Gap; Sean McCune and Mathew Rolen of Sevierville; Aaron Peters of Johnson City and Kenneth Quinn of Jonesborough.

Harmon was recognized as Paramedic Student of the Year. Holt received the Leadership Award. Rolen received the Professional Development Award. Anders received the Clinical Experience Award. McCune received the Academic Award, and Peters received the Douglas Johnson Award of excellence.

Harmon is employed by Grainger County Ambulance Service.

Also during the Walters State Class 23 Paramedic Graduation, the Douglas Johnson Award for Excellence was given to Aaron Peters of Kingsport. This award is given in honor of the late Douglas Johnson, who passed away while enrolled in the program. Peters is employed by Sullivan County EMS.