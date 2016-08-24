'Coal, Coke and Commerce' Carter Railroad Museum theme on August 27

The coal that fueled the growth of America is abundantly found on the northern side of the Appalachians mountains, but has to be transported to either its final place of use or to the eastern seaports to be sent to other nations; this was where the railroads came in.

"The coal and associated coke industry was one of the most vibrant parts of the industrial revolution that built the nation, said Geoff Stunkard, the coordinator of the Heritage Days program at the museum. "Our goal is to demonstrate what it took to move it by rail in our region using the engines and railroads that once existed primarily for that purpose. These lines include the Louisville & Nashville, the Southern, Norfolk & Western, Interstate and others in both the steam era and early diesel era, ending about 1970 or so."

The George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and members of the Mountain Empire Model Railroaders (MEMRR) club are developing the program, which will feature displays, images of mining rail lines, and more. Model trains will include coal and mixed freight equipment on the MEMRR club's large 24x44 1:87 HO scale layout, one of four model lines that are housed in the museum. This layout has a large model of a typical Appalachian coal mine on one of its modular sections.

The Carter Railroad Museum is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed. The museum can be identified by a flashing railroad crossing signal at the back entrance to the Campus Center Building. Visitors should enter ETSU’s campus from State of Franklin Road onto Jack Vest Drive and continue east to 176 Ross Drive, adjacent to the flashing RR crossing sign.

To learn more about the museum, visit http://johnsonsdepot.com/glcarter/cartermuseum. Visit www.memrr.org to learn more about MEMRR, which helps demonstrate and maintain the model layouts, museum exhibits and other projects.

For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346