Sullivan schools dismissing two hours early Sept. 9

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County schools will dismiss two hours early on Friday, Sept. 9, because of the Battle at Bristol preparations for Saturday and the Kenny Chesney concert Friday, both occuring at Bristol Motor Speedway. Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said that the parking lots of Sullivan East, Central and North high schools will be used for parking related to the Friday and Saturday events at BMS.