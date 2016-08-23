Hawkins' UT Extension Office welcomes two new staffers

Susan is a native of Greene County and a graduate of East Tennessee State University.

Susan is excited and ready to go to work.

She will offer educational classes on health and financial management.

She will also be teaching the Parting Apart classes and facilitating the FCE clubs in the county.

Hawkins County’s UT Extension also welcomes new arrival Lauren McCoy.

Lauren serves as the 4-H agent in the county.

Lauren is a graduate of East Tennessee State and resides in Hawkins County.

Please contact Lauren if you have questions about 4-H opportunities in Hawkins County.

4-H will be starting back in the schools in September.

Contact UT-TSU Extension Hawkins County at 423-272-7241 for more information.