Bagley-Ankabrandt

Elizabeth Joy Bagley of Manchester, TN and Ryan James Ankabrandt of Kingsport, TN were married September 16, 2017 at Cumberland Mountain State Park.

Rev. Todd Bagley officiated the 4:00 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Richard and Pam Bagley of Hillsboro, TN, and the granddaughter of Eugene and Darlene Bagley of Hillsboro, TN and the late Paul and Bernida Matheny of West Frankfurt, IL.

The bridegroom is the son of Steve and Nancy Ankabrandt of Kingsport, TN, and the grandson of Don and Faye Ankabrandt of Carlisle, PA and the late Dean and Virginia, Youngman of Lakeview, MI.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted to the altar by her father. Michelle St. John was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Sarah Anderson and Amanda Keele. Flower girls were Aeryn Bagley and Abigail Bagley. Steve Ankabrandt served as best man.

Groomsmen were Daniel Blair and Corey Scott.

The bride graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelors of Science and is employed at Knoxville TVA Employee’s Credit Union.

The bridegroom graduated from Tennessee Tech University with Bachelors and from the University of Tennessee Knoxville with a Masters in Civil Engineering and is employed at Carpenter Wright Engineers.

Following a wedding trip to Gatlinburg, TN, the couple will reside in Knoxville, TN.