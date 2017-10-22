Pope and Laucirica

The bride is the daughter of The Late Dr. Joseph W. Pope and Leslie Parks Pope of Kingsport, TN.

The bridegroom is the son of The Late Silvia Laucirica and Rodolfo Laucirica Sr of Miami, Florida.

The bride was given in marriage by her Mother, Leslie Parks Pope.

Anne B. Pope served as Matron of Honor. Groomsmen were Daniel Laucirica and Andres Laucirica. The Ringbearer was William Pope.

The bride graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School, Southern Methodist University and completed Post Graduate education at East Tennessee State University. She is employed at TechnipFMC in Houston, Texas.

The bridegroom graduated from University of South Florida and Universidad Centro de Estudios Tecnicos. He completed his postgraduate training at East Tennessee State Quillen College of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Baylor College of Medicine. He is employed at Baylor College of Medicine and Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center, Houston, Texas.

The couple had a wedding trip to Asheville, NC and currently reside in Houston, Texas.