Ankabrandt and Proell

The bride is the daughter of Steve and Nancy Ankabrandt of Kingsport, TN. The bride was given in marriage and escorted to the altar by her father, Steve Ankabrandt. Kimberly Rogers was the matron of honor, Ankita Doshi was the bridesmaid, and Laughlin Warren was the flower girl.

Nate Rotherham served as the best man, Matthew Rowell was the groomsman, and Carter Proell was the ring bearer.

The bride graduated from East Tennessee State University and the University of South Carolina. She is employed at York County South Carolina Library.

The bridegroom graduated from Erskine College. He is employed at Guardian Industries.

Following a wedding trip to the Bahamas, the couple is residing in Rock Hill, SC.