Narrows ends Rye Cove’s state run

NARROWS — An excellent season came to an end Monday for the Rye Cove volleyball team.

The Lady Eagles fell to host Narrows 25-12, 25-23, 25-6 in the quarterfinal round of the VHSL Class 1 tournament.

The Green Wave (21-5), making the program’s first state tournament appearance, advanced to meet Region 1D champion Chilhowie (27-2) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a Class 1 semifinal clash in Narrows. The other Class 1 semifinal has Mathews hosting Altavista tonight at 6.

The state championship is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Virginia Commonwealth’s Siegel Center in Richmond.

Rye Cove, whose team featuring six seniors and six juniors achieved its preseason goal of reaching the state tournament, was the Region 1D runner-up after falling to the Lady Warriors last week in a five-set thriller.

Greg Gilliam’s Lady Eagles (25-7) won the 30th Cumberland District championship in program history this season.