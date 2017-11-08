AAC volleyball tourney opens Thursday in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — The Appalachian Athletic Conference volleyball tournament is returning for another run at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.

The action begins Thursday with four opening-round matches. The semifinals are set for Friday and the championship match for Saturday at 2 p.m.

Reinhardt (27-5) holds the top seed after earning its first AAC regular-season championship. The Lady Eagles — who went 17-1 in conference play, losing only to Union (Ky.) during the season — also clinched the automatic berth to the NAIA tournament. The AAC’s second bid will be determined by this week’s tournament.

A number of local products will be in action at Meadow- View.

Two-time AAC defensive player of the week Alyssa Rupert, a Sullivan Central alum, is a defensive specialist/libero for Milligan. The seventh-seeded Lady Buffs (13-15) also feature sophomore defensive specialist Caroline Little (Daniel Boone), sophomore middle blocker Julie Dockery (Gate City), freshman middle blocker Mackenzie Simpson (Tri-Cities Christian) and sophomore Alyssa Gibson (KACHEA).

Kingsport native Austin Payne, out of Dobyns-Bennett, returns home for her final run in the tournament. The senior is a defensive specialist for No. 4 seed St. Andrews (20-9).

Reinhardt opens the tournament against No. 8 Brenau (9-21) on Thursday at noon. Milligan faces No. 2 seed and defending tourney champion Union (28-10) at 2:15 p.m., followed by No. 3 Bluefield (24-11) taking on No. 6 Montreat (14-13) at 4:30. The first day wraps up with St. Andrews meeting No. 5 Point (18-8) at 6:45 p.m.

Appalachian Athletic Conference

Volleyball Tournament

MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center

Kingsport

Thursday, Nov. 11

Game 1 — No. 1. Reinhardt (27-5, 17-1) vs No. 8 Brenau (9-21, 8-10), noon

Game 2 — No. 2 Union (28-10, 15-2) vs. No. 7 Milligan (13-15, 9-8), 2:15 p.m.

Game 3 — No. 3 Bluefield (24-11, 14-3) vs. No. 6 Montreat (14-13, 10-7), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 — No. 4 St. Andrews (20-9, 13-5) vs. No. 5 Point (18-8, 13-5) - 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

Semifinals

Game 5— Game 1 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Championship

Game 7 — Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.