BIG STONE GAP — Union’s volleyball team will head up Interstate 81 this weekend to face off against Region 2C champion Radford in the VHSL Class 2 quarterfinals.

Saturday’s match is set for a 5 p.m. start.

The Bobcats (19-6) beat James River 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 to win their region and earn the right to host the state quarterfinal. The Lady Bears (22-5) fell to Marion 25-23, 27-25, 25-16 in the Region 2D final.

The Class 2 semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 14 and the championship match for Nov. 18 at Virginia Commonwealth’s Siegel Center in Richmond. Tickets are $10 each.