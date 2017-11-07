Rye Cove continues march toward state berth

The Lady Eagles jumped out strong early and held off a determined Holston squad to take a 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 win in the Region 1D tournament quarterfinals.

Rye Cove (24-5) advanced to tonight’s regional semifinals at Twin Valley in Pilgrims Knob. The Lady Eagles face Patrick Henry — a 25-17, 25-14, 25-9 winner over Honaker on Monday — at 6 p.m. with not only a spot in the regional championship on the line but also a berth in the VHSL Class 1 quarterfinals.

Winning a state title is the ultimate goal for the Lady Eagles, whose season ended last year with a loss in the regional semifinals. The six seniors and six juniors on this year’s squad don’t want to let that happen again.

“We want to make it to state. We want to win state, but our immediate goal is to make it to state,” said senior Reagan Kerns, who holds the school record for career assists.

Kerns added to that total with 29 assists against the Lady Cavaliers, pushing her to 2,041.

“She did a good job like she always does,” said Rye Cove coach Greg Gilliam. “We have to play a little better tomorrow. We made some mistakes that we usually don’t make. Our serve-receive game was off, but we made up for it with our play at the net.”

Callie Richardson led that attack at the net with nine kills and six blocks.

“We played really good as a team. We’ve done that all year and we just have to keep doing that,” Richardson said.

Haley Tomlinson added 12 kills and two blocks for the Lady Eagles. Kaitlyn Vicars tallied six kills and 12 digs and Grace Rhoton had 15 digs.

Ally Manuel and Audra Larson had seven kills each for Holston (14-16). Abbey Conder had 17 assists and Maggie Orfield finished with 11 digs.

“We were very nervous,” said Lady Cavs coach Faith Richardson. “Holston hasn’t been to the regional tournament in a really long time and I think the nerves of that got to my girls a little and we weren’t playing as loose as we normally do. We were very, very tense.

“But I think we loosened up later in the game and we played very, very well from the first set.”

Chilhowie meets Grundy at 7:30 p.m. in the other regional semifinal. The Lady Warriors ousted Eastside 17-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22. The Lady Golden Wave eliminated J.I. Burton in a quarterfinal thriller, 18-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 15-13.