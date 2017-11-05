Marion denies Union Region 2D title

MARION — Marion did all the little things to win its third straight regional volleyball championship.

The Scarlet Hurricane showed no quit and a lot of toughness in a 25-23, 27-25, 25-16 sweep of Union on their home court in Saturday night’s Region 2D championship match.

Both teams advanced to next Saturday’s VHSL Group 2A quarterfinals. Marion (26-2) will host James River and Union (22-5) must travel to Radford.

Following the grueling, first-set victory, Marion’s Abbie Jennings showed the most heart for the Hurricane after the defending champions fell behind 24-20 in the second set.

“Abbie came over,” said Marion coach Amanda Henshaw, “and before I could say a word she said, ‘We are not giving up right now.’ I just came in behind her and said we’re not here by anything but our hard work, and this is where our hard work has to come out.”

That hard work showed.

Marion scored the next four points to tie the set at 24 before Union scored to take a 25-24 advantage. But the Hurricane battled right back and scored the next three points to take the set and go on top 2-0 in the match.

The third set belonged to Marion from the early going. The Scarlet Hurricane trailed the Lady Bears 3-0 at the start of the third set but responded by embarking on a 25-13 run to seal the win.

The third set was the most upsetting to Union coach Kim Moore.

“I was disappointed with the third set because we quit. We’ve not quit all year. We quit in the third set,” Moore said.

Moore said her team is still lacking in confidence even at this late point in the season.

“We came in, I think, doubting ourselves and expecting to lose,” she said.

“Marion is a good team and I give them full credit. But the truth is I think we don’t know how good we can be, and I think we doubt ourselves.”

Carley Glisan led Marion up front with nine kills and four blocks .Sarah Oakes had eight kills and four blocks and Gracie Billings finished with seven kills. Jennings added 19 digs for the Scarlet Hurricane, and Jewel Hannula recorded 13 assists.

Emili Brooks recorded 14 kills and nine digs for Union, and Zoe Brooks had 29 assists and nine digs. Jenna Wade finished with 23 digs and Emilee Mullins chipped in with 12 digs.