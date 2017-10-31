Union breezes into Region 2D semifinals

The Lady Bears never trailed and were never in danger of losing a lead in their 25-11, 25-9, 25-11 quarterfinal win over Graham on Monday evening.

Union (21-4) advanced to the regional semifinals against Virginia High on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Marion High School. The Lady Bearcats moved on thanks to their four-set victory over Gate City, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23.

The Lady Bears cruised behind the 19-kill, three-ace attack of Emili Brooks. Meagan Blagg added 11 kills, Zoe Brooks had 38 assists and three aces, and Jenna Wade added 12 digs.

Despite the sweep, Union coach Kim Moore said there was still plenty of room for improvement with her team.

“We still have some fine-tuning to do,” Moore said. “We just have to stay focused. It’s on to the next one, and the next one is very important for everyone.”

The regional finalists advance to the VHSL Group 2A tournament.

“It’s a big game and we’re going to have to stay focused. We need to keep our energy and enthusiasm and hustle up at this point,” Moore said.

“We’ve got to be firing on all cylinders Thursday. At this point you can’t take anything for granted and you’ve got to be on your game. You’ve got to be playing at your best.”

Jenna Bowling recorded six kills and came up with 14 digs for Graham (9-12), which saw its season come to an end. Christina Gunter tallied 25 digs and Sierra Phillips added 15.